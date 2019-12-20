A1 Digital positioned by Gartner in Magic Quadrant

Publicado 20/12/2019 9:35:52 CET

A1 Digital is a Niche Player in GARTNER´s Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide

News Aktuell / Munich/Vienna, 19 December 2019 GARTNER positions A1 Digital for the first time in a Magic Quadrant. As a digitalisation provider, A1 Digital is listed as one of 18 companies in the Managed IoT Connectivity Services sector, Worldwide as a Niche Player.

The dynamic digital change has fundamental effects on business models and processes in almost all sectors of the economy. This makes digitalization a strategic core issue with a view to safeguarding competitiveness in this environment. A1 Digital makes digitization tangible, supports companies in leveraging digital potential and turning it into business success. A1 Digital focuses on industry-specific applications in the area of Internet of Things (IoT), the European cloud platform Exoscale and a portfolio of security solutions. The company with head office in Vienna and branches in Munich and Lausanne has been on the market since 2017 and is positioned for the first time in the renowned GARTNER Magic Quadrant Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. We believe our recognition as a Niche Player results from A1 Digital's primarily European focus and the focus of its consulting services on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

A1 Digital is particularly convincing due to its above-average customer orientation. The experts at A1 Digital manage to turn complex interrelationships of digital transformation into business success and turn digitalization into reality. A1 Digital scores points with on-schedule project execution, high reliability and budget adherence thanks to transparent pricing models.

"Digitalisation drives business value”, says Dr. Elisabetta Castiglioni, CEO A1 Digital. “Many of our customers are in the middle of their transformation. Our mission is to help them leveraging their digital potential into tangible business results and stay relevant for the future. As their partner in this journey, we believe our absolute focus on our customers’ success is reflected in our positioning in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.” Francis Cepero, Director Vertical Market Solutions (VMS), responsible for IoT and Advanced Analytics, at A1 Digital, adds: "Finding the right digitalization partner is a matter of trust and therefore companies, especially SMBs should ask for hard evidence and validate successful references from their potential partners. We believe, with the Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, Gartner offers much needed guidance in a very crowded and fragmented market. We are humbled by Gartner’s acknowledgement and see this recognition as an incentive to do even more for our customers on their road to digital success."

A1 Digital currently serves more than 500 customers and, in the area of Managed IoT Connectivity Services, has brought digitalisation onto the rails with, among others, the Austrian Federal Railway (ÖBB).

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, Pablo Arriandiaga, Eric Goodness, et al., 12 December 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About A1 Digital

A1 Digital advises companies in matters of digital transformation and guides them through the digitisation of their business areas. The focus is on industry-specific applications in the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as cloud-based products for the modern workplace and security solutions for the cloud and IoT. With scalable services, A1 Digital is also an ideal partner for digital projects in medium-sized companies. As part of the A1 Telekom Austria Group and therefore also América Móvil, the company can rely on the mature infrastructure of one of the world’s largest mobile network operators. As well as the German centre in Munich, A1 Digital operates regional sales organisations and offers cloud solutions via data centres in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Read more at www.a1.digital

