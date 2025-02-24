Apotex licenses exclusive Canadian rights to Qutenza from Grünenthal

MADRID 24 Feb. (EUROPA PRESS) -

Grünenthal, a global leader in pain management and related diseases, and Apotex Inc. (''Apotex''), the largest Canadian-based pharmaceutical company, announced today that they have entered into a strategic licensing agreement whereby Apotex will have the exclusive Canadian rights to Qutenzar, a topical, non-systemic, non-opioid pain patch indicated for the management of neuropathic pain.

Under the agreement, Searchlight Pharma (“Searchlight”), Apotex's Specialty Pharma Division, will pursue marketing authorization for Qutenza and market and distribute Qutenza in Canada upon regulatory approval. Grünenthal will receive an upfront payment in addition to regulatory milestone payments and royalties.

Grünenthal acquired the global rights to Qutenza in 2018 as part of its growth strategy. Since 2017, the company has invested more than €2 billion in successful M&A transactions and continues to generate additional value by integrating the acquired brands into Grünenthal's infrastructure, creating synergies throughout manufacturing, logistics, and commercial activities.

“We have continuously developed Qutenza to expand its footprint and reach more patients in need – most notably through a relaunch and label extension in the US,” says Jan Adams, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Grünenthal. “Apote's exceptional commercial capabilities make them the ideal partner for us to tap into the Canadian market, one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the world. We look forward to serving Canadian patients with this non-systemic, non- opioid treatment option and moving closer to our vision of a world free of pain.”

This agreement further reinforces Apotex's dedication to meeting the needs of patients with innovative solutions and expands Apotex's global portfolio of more than 550 pharmaceutical and consumer health products. “Licensing the Canadian rights to Qutenza enables us to improve the lives of Canadians by increasing the options for advanced pain management, specifically by bringing to Canada a differentiated and novel agent for the treatment of neuropathic pain that is already commercialized in the EU and US markets,” said Mark Nawacki, President of Searchlight. “This agreement demonstrates our continued momentum along our Journey of Health growth strategy

and our dedication to enhancing patient care.”

About Qutenza

In Europe, Qutenza is indicated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain in adults, either alone or in combination with other medicinal products for the treatment of pain. For further information, please visit

www.grunenthalhealth.com.

Qutenza (capsaicin) 8% topical system is approved in the US for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia and for the treatment of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) of the feet in adults. Important US safety information is available at www.qutenza.com.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better – and innovation is our passion. We are focusing all our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 27 countries across Europe, Latin America, and the US Our products are available in approx. 100 countries. In 2023, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and achieved revenues of €1.8 billion.

More information: www.grunenthal.com

