Ar metallizing announces acquisition of eurofoil paper coating GmbH

Global leading metallized paper manufacturer AR Metallizing announces that it has secured a deal to acquire Eurofoil Paper Coating GmbH (hereinafter: Eurofoil) in Berlin. The closing of the transaction is subject to approval of the German Cartel authorities.

Eurofoil is a leading European manufacturer of laminated and metallized inner liners. In the past 60 years they have built a comprehensive portfolio of inner liners encompassing laminated, metallized and pure slitted and coated paper products.

The plant is well-equipped and enjoys a strong asset base with highly automated equipment, including water-based lacquering and metallizing lines, which are among some of the fastest in the world. The plant enjoys all the key certifications to serve its customers efficiently.

Extending AR Metallizing’s global reach with a factory in Berlin will complement the company’s existing plants in Belgium, Italy, North America and Brazil. Eurofoil will eventually be rebranded to AR Metallizing. Staff will be fully integrated into the company, taking AR Metallizing’s global headcount to approximately 700.

About AR Metallizing

AR Metallizing is the global market leader in the manufacturing of metallized paper and paperboards for use in the food, beverage and consumer packaging goods industries. AR Metallizing is a subsidiary of Nissha. Nissha is listed on the Tokyo Stock exchange and is highly regarded for its technological leadership.

