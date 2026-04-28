12Go Launches a ChatGPT App, Opening Asia's Largest Ground and Sea Transport Network to AI-Native Travelers

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

BANGKOK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 12Go, the leading ground and sea transport brand in Asia and part of the Travelier group, today launches a ChatGPT App, bringing its large choice of buses, ferries, trains, and multimodal routes across Asia directly into ChatGPT. For the first time, travelers worldwide can use natural language to search and compare transport across Asia's most fragmented transport ecosystems — and book in seconds once redirected to 12Go's website and App.

Asia's ground and sea transport is dominated by thousands of small operators running largely offline businesses. Until now, most of these transport options were impossible to search and compare through an AI assistant. AI-savvy users can now invoke 12Go directly from the ChatGPT interface with prompts like "find me an overnight bus from Bangkok to Chiang Mai this weekend" and get the largest choice and best offers in real time.

"AI has become the new front door for travel inspiration, but inspiration only matters if it leads to a real, bookable journey", said Noam Toister, Co-founder and CEO of Travelier. "Now, with the 12Go App in ChatGPT, a traveler in New York or London asking how to island-hop through southern Thailand or cross from Vietnam into Laos gets an answer in seconds — powered by direct relationships with thousands of local operators. It's a step towards making Asia's hardest-to-reach transport options part of the global conversation about travel."

About 12Go. 12Go is the leading multi-modal ground and sea transport brand in Asia with over 8.7M tickets sold in 2025, offering bookings across 730,000+ routes and 20,000 operators in more than 140 markets. 12Go is part of the Travelier group, whose system-of-record infrastructure powers direct relationships with offline bus and ferry operators worldwide.

About Travelier. Travelier bridges the gap between modern travelers and local transportation providers through a network of digital platforms, including 12Go, Bookaway.com, Plataforma10, DeOnibus, and Traveling.com. The company's groundbreaking Traveliers Connect platform empowers partners to integrate intercity ticket sales with a single API, unlocking new revenue streams and enhancing customer experiences.

Media Contact: Kristina Vukorepa. Email: press@travelier.com

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