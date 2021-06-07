15th International Piano Competition Concours Géza Anda: Prize Winners Announced

ZURICH, Switzerland, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th International Piano Competition Concours Géza Anda was completed successfully at Tonhalle Maag in Zurich, Switzerland on 5th June 2021. The jury, chaired by Gerhard Oppitz, bestowed:

The 1st Prize upon Anton Gerzenberg (1996, Germany)

The 2nd Prize upon Julian Trevelyan (1998, UK)

And the 3rd Prize upon Marek Kozák (1993, Czech Republic)

The Liszt-Bartók Prize was awarded to Mihály Berecz (1997, Hungary), the Mozart-Prize and the Audience Prize to Julian Trevelyan (1998, UK), the Hortense Anda-Bührle Fellowship to Giorgi Gigashvili (2000, Georgia).

The triennial Concours Géza Anda is considered one of the most prestigious and demanding piano competitions. It was created in memory of the famous Hungarian-Swiss pianist Géza Anda by his widow Hortense Anda-Bührle. 2021 marks the centenary of Géza Anda's birth and the 15th Concours Géza Anda.

36 candidates from all over the world competed in four rounds – the Audition, the Recital, Mozart-Semifinal and Final – at MKZ Musikkonservatorium Zürich, Stadthaus Winterthur and Tonhalle Maag, Zürich between 27th May and 5th June 2021.

Apart from Gerhard Oppitz, the jury consisted of Ricardo Castro, Zlata Chochieva, Pietro De Maria, Vladimir Feltsman, John Fiore, Andreas Haefliger, Rena Shereshevskaya and Antti Siirala.

Three quarters of the candidates were hosted locally by guest families. Private households and local institutions provided further places to practice.

The Mozart-Semifinals were accompanied by Musikkollegium Winterthur conducted by Stefan Blunier, the Final by Tonhalle-Orchester Zurich conducted by Gergely Madaras.

The 15th Concours Géza Anda was supported by the Canton and the City of Zurich; Mayor Corine Mauch served as patron of the competition.

All rounds were carried out physically under strict observance of Corona regulations to avoid the spreading of the pandemic. They were all streamed live and can still be watched on www.geza-anda.ch.

Pictures are available at AP Images

