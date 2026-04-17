18th Taicang Day in Munich Highlights Growing Cooperation with Austria - Invest Taicang

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Munich, Germany, Apr.16, 17 Abr. (News Aktuell) - .- The 18th “Taicang Day” was held at BMW Welt in Munich on April 16, bringing together around 300 representatives from politics, business, and academia. The event showcased Taicang’s development and its expanding cooperation with European partners, including growing ties with Austria.

Often referred to as China’s “Home of German Enterprises,” Taicang has long been a key hub for German-speaking industries. Its cooperation with Austria dates back to 1999 with Tiger Coatings. Today, more than 40 Austrian companies operate in the city across sectors such as new materials, advanced manufacturing, and plastics. A representative project is ALPLA (Jiangsu) Plastic Products Co., Ltd., with a total investment of 60 million U.S. dollars.

Located about 50 kilometers from central Shanghai, Taicang is part of a highly integrated metropolitan region, offering convenient access to major transport hubs, including Hongqiao and Pudong international airports.

The Port of Taicang, a key Yangtze River hub, operates over 200 container routes linking more than 180 countries and regions. With an annual throughput exceeding 10 million TEUs, it supports over 5,000 local industrial enterprises and enables efficient supply chains, with up to 70 percent of vehicle components sourced locally in some sectors.

Taicang also provides a comprehensive service environment for international residents, including integrated administrative services and support in areas such as healthcare, education, and mobility.

Looking ahead, Taicang aims to further deepen cooperation with Austrian companies and institutions, focusing on advanced manufacturing, green development, and vocational education, and strengthening its role as a key destination for long-term investment in China.

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