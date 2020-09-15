1NCE launches NB-IoT offering powered by China Telecom Global

- 1NCE's China+ SIM card now available at 10 Euros for 10 years

- More on the cooperation at Cloud Expo Asia Hong Kong on 23-24 September

COLOGNE, Germany and HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1NCE, an international IoT network carrier, announces the launch of its NB-IoT offering for mainland China. The 1NCE IoT Flat Rate with NB-IoT/4G coverage is now available at 1nce.com for 10 Euros for 10 years, including 500 MB data and 250 SMS.

Besides NB-IoT service for mainland China, the new China+ SIM card also provides 4G coverage for markets including Hong Kong and Macao. The multi-coverage SIM card provides the technological basis for the 1NCE IoT Flat Rate. It allows for smooth transitioning between different mobile communication standards, including 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M.

With over 3,500 customers, 1NCE has already sold over 5 million SIM cards since August 2018.

Meet 1NCE and CTG at Cloud Expo Asia Hong Kong

At this year's virtual Cloud Expo Asia Hong Kong on 23-24 September, 1NCE is welcoming visitors and will introduce its offering in a joint video statement presented by the 1NCE and CTG senior management

About China Telecom Global

China Telecom Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Telecom Corporation Limited. Established in 2012, headquartered in Hong Kong, China, CTG connects the Asia Pacific region and the world by leveraging on its resources in mainland China.

About 1NCE

1NCE is the first fully-fledged IoT network carrier worldwide to offer reliable connectivity services based on an IoT flat rate. This makes IoT applications such as smart metering or vehicle telematics affordable. 1NCE cooperates with Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners as well as China Telecom Global Limited.

