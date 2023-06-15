(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- 33.5% - LONGi announces new conversion efficiency for its silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells at Intersolar Europe 2023

NEWS AKTUELL // Munich, Germany.- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. announced its most recent achievement of a new 33.5% efficiency for its perovskite-crystalline silicon tandem solar cells based on commercial CZ silicon wafers at the world's leading trade fair for the solar industry, the Intersolar 2023.

According to the European Solar Test Installation (ESTI), LONGi has achieved conversion efficiency of 33.5% for silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells, an increase of 1.7% from the previous 31.8% published on the 16th International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC) in Shanghai. Currently this is the 2nd highest efficiency record in the world and there is a possibility of continuous improvement in the future.

From April 2021, LONGi has broken the world record for solar cell efficiency 14 times, and currently holds the title of achieving the highest conversion efficiency for silicon solar cells at 26.81%. Since listing in 2012, LONGi has invested over 20 billion yuan (2.5 billion Euros) in R&D and has obtained 2,132 patents of various types.

Conceptual product "2681" based on 26.81 % efficiency displayed at Intersolar

LONGi brought its world-record-holding conceptual product 2681 to the audiences. This conceptual product named 2681 weighs 31.8 kg and has a size of 2278 mm * 1134 mm. Its ultra-high efficiency is based on the advanced technology of 26.81% crystalline silicon solar cell efficiency achieved last year in November 2022, and its ultra-high performance comes from high cell development. It also has other features like voltage and symmetrical cell structure, and power generation of over 600 W.

FULL RELEASE:

https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/longi-reached-n...

PRESSKIT: https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/intersolar-pres...

Media Contact

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Nadine Bütow, Head of European Communications, nadinebuetow@longi.com