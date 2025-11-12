90 years of Klöber: A success story “Made am Bodensee”

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Owingen, 12.11.2025 (News Aktuell).- How much courage does it take to start up a furniture company – as a 25-year-old woman, in 1935, in a male-dominated industry? A lot! Back then, Margarete Klöber just did it. The qualified foreign correspondent wanted to ensure healthier sitting and came up with the Polstergleich, one of the first ergonomic office chairs in Germany. The model, with its sprung construction and adjustable backrest, became a success, and Margarete Klöber a pioneer of modern seating.



Homage to the beginnings

Nine decades later, the company from Owingen in the Bodensee region is celebrating this legacy with a new design that both reflects the past and represents a fresh start: the CoMeet C35. The swivel chair, designed by Jörg Bernauer, is a tribute to the legendary Polstergleich. Its distinctive wooden starbase and minimalist rotating spindle combine homeliness with function, while the seat shell made of PET felt or recycled polypropylene brings the theme of sustainability into the present.

A new chapter in mesh backrest design

The Connex model also received a new look for Klöber’s 90th anniversary. Conventional mesh fabrics are often too transparent, feel physically cool and create unnecessary waste in production due to offcuts. Furthermore, there is often a lack of choice with regard to colour – especially if the back and seat are meant to have a uniform look. Connex Mesh Melange is our answer to this: the fabric is knitted to fit without offcuts. It is breathable, elastic and offers noticeable comfort in every sitting position.

The art of sitting

“Each of our products follows the philosophy of optimally combining sustainability and innovation,” says CEO Thomas Möller. This interplay continues to shape Klöber to this day – from material selection and durable construction to a clear, timeless design language. The chairs occupy the space with the same unquestioned status as Margarete Klöber’s Polstergleich did back in 1935.

Klöber Press Office

Bernadette Trepte

kloeber@real-communications.com

+49 7551- 838-0