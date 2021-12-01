AEC keeps expanding and appoints Alexander Horstmann as new Director Homologation Services

MUNICH, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEC appoints Alexander Horstmann as new Director Homologation Services. As a foundation for future growth, the automotive solutions company expands its Homologation strategy and team. Vehicle compliance and safety expert Alexander Horstman will join from TÜV SÜD and will be working closely with technical expert and AEC veteran, Director Engineering, Dany Hoffman and his Research & Development team as part of AEC's international Homologation Center.

Earlier this year, the global provider of automotive and new mobility solutions and official importer for Dodge & RAM in Europe, has opened a new office in Turin, Italy, and has moved its Belgium team to a new office in the port of Antwerp. To underline the continuous path of growth of AEC, the Canadian-based company announces that vehicle compliance and safety expert Alexander Horstmann (44) will start as Director Homologation Services on December 1. His role is part of a new strategy, flexibly providing an even broader portfolio of automotive solutions and services. A more in-depth focus on technical adaptation and registration than ever before will result in new opportunities to bring countless new car brands and models to more markets and regions. Close collaboration with administrative traffic offices globally facilitates registrations of any scale. This goes hand in hand with the work of AEC's R&D experts, who have proven expertise and experience to create exclusive technical adaptions, being developed in direct contact with OEM engineers. This way, any alterations to the vehicles can be kept as unobtrusive as possible.

As part of AEC's international Homologation Center set up, lead engineer, Dany Hoffman (48), will keep focusing on Research & Development (R&D) and continue to drive technical innovation and development with a dedicated team of experts, while Horstmann will put his attention on vehicle regulations and compliance.

Horstmann joins AEC from TÜV SÜD, where he has worked as technical supervision and registration expert for over 15 years, leading numerous facilities in southern Germany. In this role, he has already supported AEC's regulatory work on technical compliance since 2017, focusing on adapting imported vehicles to the specifications of foreign markets. As part of AEC, he will curate future business strategies within the import/export and homologation business and play an integral part in building out AEC's international Homologation Center.

About AEC

AEC provides a full range of scalable automotive and mobility solutions, including the official distribution of Stellantis' Dodge/RAM brands in Europe, as well as a global fleet and parts and accessories business. AEC was founded in St. Catharines, Canada, in 1996, has a team of 150+ international experts in seven locations in NAFTA, APAC and EMEA, a network of 550+ dealers, and the experience and drive to help partners enter new markets and grow their brands. With its International Homologation Center, R&D Facility, Vehicle Processing Center and dedicated tech, logistics and retail solutions, AEC is uniquely positioned to enable vehicle sales and registration on any global market, distribute parts and accessories, and offer consulting and financing services.

Find more information on https://www.aecsolutions.com/ or: https://blog.aecsolutions.com

