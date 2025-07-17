AirConsole Brings Legendary Atari Arcade Games to Cars

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Atari is the latest entertainment brand to partner with AirConsole as it becomes the go-to platform for In-Car Gaming; Asteroids and Breakout: Recharged are now available on supported Volkswagen models

ZURICH, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AirConsole, the in-car gaming platform quickly becoming the industry standard, is partnering with Atari, the legendary video game publisher. Starting today, Asteroids: Recharged and Breakout: Recharged will be playable for the first time in cars through the infotainment system in supported Volkswagen.

"Atari laid the foundation for generations of gamers," said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream. "To welcome these timeless titles onto AirConsole shows that our vision for in-car play is being embraced by the world's most trusted entertainment brands."

The new wave of entertainment innovation is being shaped not by mobile devices or living room consoles but by the screen already built into your vehicles. As drivers spend more time waiting, charging, or parked, AirConsole turns those idle moments into opportunities for play and connection.

"The AirConsole team has a phenomenal track record of optimizing the in-car controls and producing amazing playing experiences in vehicles," said Ethan Stearns, VP of Games at Atari. "We are excited for Volkswagen drivers and their passengers to discover these modern versions of our classic titles."

Iconic Games Meet a New Platform

Originally developed and released by Atari as part of its Recharged series, Breakout: Recharged and Asteroids: Recharged are now being introduced into the in-car environment through AirConsole.

The two games support 1–2 players, making them well-suited for cooperative or solo play inside the car.

Breakout: Recharged

A fresh take on the brick-breaking classic. With 50 challenge levels and power-ups like rail guns and homing missiles, this version adds modern depth to a foundational arcade experience. Co-op mode lets a second passenger join with ease.

Asteroids: Recharged

The genre-defining space shooter includes challenge levels, upgraded weapons, and local co-op. Its quick pace and crisp controls make it ideal for short, replayable sessions on the road.

How It Works: Gaming in the Car, Simplified

Volkswagen drivers can start playing instantly once they have an active VW Connect Plus contract and an active internet connection on the smartphone.

This intuitive experience makes AirConsole the easiest way to enjoy quick, social games inside the car—whether it's with passengers, family, or solo during a charging break.

AirConsole Is Gaining Momentum with Global Brands

This marks the latest chapter in AirConsole's rise as the platform of choice for global entertainment brands looking to expand their IPs into the mobility space. Following successful collaborations with Sony Pictures Entertainment (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?), Mattel (UNO Car Party! and Pictionary™ Car Party), and Bandai Namco (PAC-MAN™ Championship Edition)—available across different car brands within AirConsole's OEM partner ecosystem—Atari's partnership with AirConsole cements a cultural milestone for the gaming industry: the car as its next venue.

A Growing Library of Iconic Titles

The release of Atari's arcade classics builds on a year of landmark launches for AirConsole. This growing library is turning AirConsole into more than just a gaming platform, it's becoming a hub for cultural connection, family play, and joyful experiences in the car.

Missile Command: Recharged will also be joining the AirConsole library at a later date, bringing one more legendary title into the in-car gaming experience.

The Road Ahead

As smart mobility reshapes the role of the vehicle, entertainment is becoming a key part of the in-car experience. Time spent parked, charging, or waiting is now being reclaimed through play.

AirConsole sits at the intersection of these trends, turning the car into a digital living room and helping carmakers like Volkswagen, Audi, and BMW create meaningful in-vehicle experiences that go beyond transportation.

With more world-class IP partnerships on the horizon, AirConsole continues to blur the lines between entertainment and mobility, building a platform where games, brands, and passengers come together in motion.

About AirConsole

Drive together, play together. AirConsole is the world's first gaming platform specifically designed for cars. With AirConsole's immersive features, it transforms your car into a fully featured gaming station including the infotainment, sound and light systems. AirConsole's rich portfolio of games is tailored to casual players of any age. By allowing any passenger in the car to join a game using their phone as the game controller, AirConsole is a true social experience.

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command, Pong, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios, the publishing label Infogrames, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris and OTC Pink Current.

2025 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

