AJ Foyt Racing selects IFS Ultimo EAM software for critical Parts Management, Lifing and Maintenance processes

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

IFS begins multi-year brand & technical partnership with AJ Foyt Racing

CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, has announced that legendary American racing team AJ Foyt Racing has selected IFS as their strategic technology partner for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 IndyCar Racing seasons with options for extension.

The multi-year partnership will see AJ Foyt Racing leverage IFS Ultimo for Parts Management, Parts Lifing and Maintenance. The solution also provides capabilities for work order management, multi-location inventory management and purchase control and management.

Since the acquisition of the solution in 2022, IFS Ultimo continued to invest and expand in all its markets including North America as well as new ones. The decision to implement IFS Ultimo's Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software came at a time when Foyt Racing was looking to digitalize their workshop with a solution for vital monitoring and management for asset efficiency, reliability and minimizing of risk.

Foyt Racing required specific functionality to enhance their central processes, having previously relied on a manual reporting lifing system. Using IFS Ultimo EAM, the race team will have an automated central input source, enabling real-time updates that monitor the chassis mileage and all the individual parts on the car at any given point in time.

In addition, to optimize asset performance, the EAM solution will enhance component-specific triggers for Foyt Racing's lifing system, enabling preventive maintenance task management, generating work orders, and providing active push notifications for required maintenance to drive optimal racing performance.

Finally, the racing industry has not been spared from supply chain challenges. With full integration between lifing, maintenance, work orders, inventory and purchase order management, Foyt Racing will be able to ensure that parts needed for upcoming maintenance are ordered in timely fashion for availability at the right time and in the right place.

In addition to becoming a strategic technology partner, IFS will collaborate with AJ Foyt Racing for a brand activation. The partnership will see the IFS logo featured on the team's No. 14 and No. 55 Indy cars in all races, testing and showcasing during the 2023, 2024 and 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series racing seasons.

IFS branding will also appear on the race suits of AJ Foyt Racing's current drivers, Santino Ferrucci and Benjamin Pedersen.

Commenting on the new partnership, Larry Foyt, president of A.J. Foyt Enterprises, said, "When evaluating our options, IFS Ultimo's EAM solution stood out for its flexibility and out-of-the-box functionality." He continued, "The racing business is highly competitive. And while there are many moving parts to every business, in the world of motorsport – it is imperative that we have the right technology to support performance and reliability. We are confident in the success of this partnership and are already discussing future opportunities with Artificial Intelligence with IFS and anticipate a new and efficient energy to take us to the victory lane."

Oliver Pilgerstorfer, Chief Marketing Officer, IFS, said, "With such a pedigree and history of talent in the American racing circuit, we are thrilled to be a strategic technology partner of AJ Foyt Racing." He continued, "A core value for IFS is delivering fast time to value. By increasing asset reliability and the efficiency of Foyt Racing's fleet, we are helping the team deliver at their moment of service on race day."

About AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt Racing, headquartered northwest of Houston, has been competing at the top levels of motorsports since December 1965, over 55 years. With A.J. Foyt driving, his team won two Indianapolis 500s and three national IndyCar championships. Since Foyt's retirement from driving in 1993, the team has continued to win, claiming two more national titles and the 1999 Indianapolis 500 with driver Kenny Brack.

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7775 114 856

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +1 520 396 2155

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aj-foyt-racing-selects-ifs-ultimo-eam-software-for-critical-parts-management-lifing-and-maintenance-processes-301858186.html