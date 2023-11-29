Aker Carbon Capture awarded feasibility study for e-fuel project in Finland

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded an integration feasibility study for an e-fuel project in Finland. The company will investigate fully integrating one of its standardized and modularized Just Catch carbon capture units into the e-fuel process at a waste-to-energy facility. Aker Carbon Capture's Just Catch unit could capture up to 100,000 tonnes CO2 per year, enabling the initial production of 20 megawatt of e-methane per year.

"We are excited to be working on our second e-fuel project in Finland. Projects such as these will be instrumental in achieving Finland's ambitious target to become carbon neutral by 2035", said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Aker Carbon Capture. "We have recently strengthened our foothold in the modular CCUS market with a number of strategic awards, including a FEED for Hafslund Oslo Celsio's CCS project on their waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud in Norway. The award of this feasibility study is further validation that the CCUS market is accelerating," continued Knudsen.

The Just Catch unit will capture CO2 from the flue gases from the waste-to-energy facility, which will then be conditioned and sent directly to a catalytic methanation plant. There, it will be combined with green hydrogen, produced through electrolysis of water using renewable electricity from wind power, to produce sustainable e-methane. Today, methane originates mainly from fossil sources. It is used for heating, chemical processes or in industrial furnaces. To increase security of supply and achieve lower emissions, this project is assessing the possibility of producing e-methane. The e-methane can be liquified to produce sustainable LNG, or it can be used in gaseous form as a replacement for traditional methane.

At Twence's waste-to-energy facility in the Netherlands, Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering a Just Catch unit with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes CO2 per year. In May of this year, the company started the delivery of five Just Catch units to Ørsted's bioenergy facilities in Denmark, with a design capture capacity of 500,000 tonnes CO2 per year. At the CCS project at the Klemetsrud waste-to-energy plant, Aker Carbon Capture, Aker Solutions and Celsio have through the FEED established a framework for an intention to execute an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning contract. These flagship projects contribute to Aker Carbon Capture's mission to standardize and modularize carbon capture plants, with reduced footprint and significant cost and energy benefits, for the small and mid-scale emitter market.

