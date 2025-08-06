Anaergia S.r.l. to Provide Advanced Technologies for New Anaerobic Digestion Facility in Ostellato, Italy, Being Develop

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Third Anaergia facility for QGM in northern Italy

TREVIGLIO, Italy and BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia," the "Company," "we," or "our") (TSX: ANRG) (OTCQX: ANRGF) announced today that its subsidiary, Anaergia S.r.l., signed the third contract with an entity owned by QGM S.á.r.l. ("QGM"), a partnership between Quercus Real Assets and Elionia, to develop a new state-of-the-art biomethane production plant in Ostellato, northern Italy.

This plant, like the projects for QGM in Copparo and in Derovere, that Anaergia had announced on March 31, 2025, will leverage Anaergia's cutting-edge anaerobic digestion technologies to produce renewable biomethane from various types of agricultural residues, supporting Italy's ongoing commitment to sustainability and decarbonization. This facility will process approximately 47,000 tons per year of agricultural biomass and by-products to produce over 4 million cubic meters of methane annually.

Like the other two QGM plants, this plant is also expected to be fully constructed and able to provide renewable biomethane to Italy's gas pipeline grid by mid-2026. Anaergia's total contracted value for this new project exceeds C$22 million.

"This third facility is part of a broader, self-developed, portfolio that QGM has planned to invest in during the next three-to-five years in Italy as part of our organization's sustainability goals and with a view to become a player of reference in the biomethane industry," said Diego Biasi, Co-Founder and CEO of Quercus, a partner in QGM.

"By adding this third facility to the others previously announced by QGM and Anaergia, we are fully on track to pursue our strategy to build a leading biomethane portfolio in Italy over the next years," said Danilo Fumarola, CEO and Founder of Elionia, also a partner in QGM.

"This project highlights the constructive relationship between the parties, being the third facility we will build together, and serving as an example of Anaergia's commitment to developing long-term, repeat partnerships," said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia.

Therefore, this project is another example of companies working together to advance sustainable energy solutions, promoting responsible use of agricultural resources, and supporting Europe's broader environmental and decarbonization goals.

About Quercus Real AssetsQuercus Real Assets Limited is a renewable energy specialist focused on energy transition investments, with offices in London and Dubai.

Diego Biasi and Simone Borla founded Quercus by establishing a Luxembourg-based fund which successfully completed over €1bn in gross investments from inception in five different successful strategies. In January 2020, Diego Biasi started to steer Quercus's business in response to the evolution of the energy sector into a more diversified strategic investment approach. Quercus has successfully completed over 40 deals up to date.

Since 2010 the strategy of the company has been founded on the belief that the creation of long-term environmental and social capital underpins and strengthens investors' and shareholders' returns. Quercus is committed to developing business opportunities and supporting responsible investments for sustainable income and capital returns while contributing to a carbon-neutral future.

For further information, please see:www.quercusrealassets.com

About Elionia Elionia is an investment vehicle dedicated to renewable energy and is part of a diverse and extensive portfolio managed by a prominent European family office based in Monaco. The portfolio spans multiple asset types, with a notable focus on legacy investments in shipping (www.gestionmaritime.com). Founded by Danilo Fumarola, Elionia was created with the vision of assembling a global portfolio of assets that are strategically positioned to generate energy from renewable sources.

About AnaergiaAnaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, with over 250 patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. We are committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gases (GHGs) through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by both third parties and Anaergia. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events, including but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance, the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, the estimated volume of agricultural biomass and by-products to be treated at the plant, the timing of completion of construction of the plant, and the expected revenues from the project. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to counterparty contractual performance, the full development and funding of construction of the facility, the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives, and the sufficient sourcing of food waste and power generation. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.

