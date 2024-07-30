Andreas Gericke-von Skotnicki becomes managing director of PMG Presse-Monitor subsidiary X-CAGO

Andreas Gericke-von Skotnicki will start as Managing Director of X-CAGO B.V., the Dutch specialist for data and content conversion in the international publishing industry, in mid-August./Andreas Gericke-von Skotnicki

Andreas Gericke-von Skotnicki will start as Managing Director of X-CAGO B.V., the Dutch specialist for data and content conversion in the international publishing industry, in mid-August./Andreas Gericke-von Skotnicki - PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG

30/07/2024

NEWS AKTUELL // Berlin, Germany / Roermond, the Netherlands - Andreas Gericke-von Skotnicki will assume the role of managing director of X-CAGO B.V, the Dutch specialist for data and content conversion in international publishing, from mid-August.

After more than a quarter of a century in his role, Koos Hussem, the founder and current managing director of X-CAGO, will relinquish management of the company to Andreas Gericke-von Skotnicki in the coming months before moving on to new tasks at the beginning of 2025.

"I am delighted that Andreas has opted to join us. He is a well-established part of the German-language publishing scene. With his knowledge, we can also establish X-CAGO as the leading provider of high-quality and fast data conversion for content producers in the D-A-CH region", explains Koos Hussem.

Gericke-von Skotnicki is well versed in the publishing business. For more than a decade, he worked as a legal advisor for media law at the parent company of the Süddeutsche Zeitung. In 2019, he assumed responsibility for national and international licence marketing at the newspaper's content marketer, DIZ München GmbH, where he has also been managing director since 2022.

"Particularly in the last six years as chairman of the general meeting of PMG, I have witnessed the great potential harboured by classic publishing content. Together with my colleagues from X-CAGO, I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that are also offered by the international content market", says Andreas Gericke-von Skotnicki.

Ingo Kästner, managing director of X-CAGO's parent company PMG Presse-Monitor, welcomes the new appointment: "With Andreas, we were able to find a true expert in publishing content. Together, we will develop the successful PMG and X-CAGO partnership into a full-service provider for publishers."

He also extends his thanks to Koos Hussem: "Koos founded X-CAGO in 2000 and quickly brought it into the fast lane with his hands-on and optimistic approach. Thanks to his extraordinary commitment, the company has become one of the most sought-after providers of content management platforms and the conversion of publishing content on an international scale. Koos and his team have actively worked with us to closely integrate PMG and X-CAGO to both parties' mutual benefit. This represents a solid foundation for further profitable growth, even in difficult times."

About PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG and X-CAGO B.V.

With the largest daily updated press database in the German-speaking world, PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG is a leading provider of digital media monitoring, press review creation and media analysis.

PMG markets the content and rights of around 900 newspaper and magazine publishers. Of over 4,000 print and online sources, around 3,000 are available digitally in the PMG press database. Based in Berlin, the company supplies over 5,000 customers from companies, associations, public institutions, media monitoring services and PR agencies.

Founded in 2001, PMG is a joint venture of German newspaper and magazine publishers with the shareholders Axel Springer, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Gruner + Jahr, Handelsblatt Media Group, Hubert Burda Media, Spiegel-Verlag, Süddeutsche Zeitung as well as the Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers and the Media Association of the Free Press.

In 2021, PMG is taking a major step towards becoming a central data hub for content publishers with the acquisition of Dutch data converter X-CAGO B.V. The company is internationally successful in converting and standardising a wide variety of content formats. AchiveExpress, X-CAGO's digital archive solution, is used by publishers worldwide as a distribution platform for their content.

Press contact:

Roger Dormeier

Marketing