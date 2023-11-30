Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to conversions of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 November 2023, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 29,316,933 shares of Series A and 426,034,135 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,920,346.5.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

