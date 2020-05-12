COMUNICADO: Anywhere365, the Leading Microsoft Teams Focused Cloud Contact Center Provider, Receives a Follow-on Investment of EUR20

Appoints Senior Microsoft Executive Will Blench to the Board of Directors and Hires Nasdaq-Experienced Finance Director Frans Koch as CFO to Accelerate Global Expansion

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, LONDON, ATLANTA and BRUSSELS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere365, the leading software provider for Enterprise Dialogue Management and Cloud Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, today announced that it has received an additional EUR20 million investment from its existing investor Bregal Milestone. The follow-on investment brings total external funding to EUR60 million and the founder of Anywhere365, Gijs Geurts, will retain a majority interest in the Company.

With over 1,000 global enterprises as clients, Anywhere365 will use the new capital to continue helping businesses around the world transition from legacy systems and achieve significant efficiencies in their contact center operations. Anywhere365's Dialogue Cloud Platform for Microsoft Teams enables call center agents to engage customers effortlessly across multiple communications channels while ensuring the context and history of the dialogue are always available at their fingertips.

"As a result of the global Coronavirus pandemic, large enterprises are experiencing a massive challenge of meeting the extraordinary demand in customer and employee interactions while maintaining a productive distributed workforce," said Founder and CEO Gijs Geurts. "Now more than ever, we see the need for these enterprises to support their distributed workforce with the right solutions to deliver superior and frustration-free customer experience. Anywhere365's Microsoft-centric approach is differentiated and radically rethinks how enterprises should manage their contact center capabilities. Our clients can maximize their current infrastructure, achieve dramatic cost reduction, increase workforce productivity, deploy new contact center entities within hours, and integrate natively with leading CRM and ITSM platforms such as Dynamics CRM, Salesforce, SAP C4C and ServiceNow."

"Anywhere365 is in a uniquely exciting stage as a company and I am thrilled by continued support from Bregal Milestone. This additional investment will enable Anywhere365 to reach more businesses around the world and help them bring even more delight to their customers," Geurts added.

Following the investment, Anywhere365 also announced the appointment of Will Blench to the Board of Directors. Blench currently serves as General Manager Enterprise EMEA at Microsoft with previous leadership roles at Unit4 and VMware, and is an alumni of HP Labs.

Finally, Anywhere365 bolstered its senior leadership team with the appointment of Frans Koch to Chief Financial Officer. Koch, a hands-on and entrepreneurial executive, will direct the company's global financial operations, international expansion, and lead the platform's buy-and-build growth strategy. Koch joins Anywhere365 with more than 30 years of financial leadership experience in the technology sector, where he most recently led finance at LivePerson, a Nasdaq-listed global leader in conversational AI.

About Anywhere365Anywhere365 was founded on the belief that anyone within a business can be a Contact Center. That's why it built the Anywhere365 Universal Contact Center for Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams. The vision of Anywhere365 is to reduce all unnecessary dialogues by offering a solution in which the right information reaches the right person at the right time, no matter the location. The Anywhere365 products including Dialogue Cloud Contact Center offerings are award-winning and found in 1,000+ of the largest international enterprises including 30+ Fortune 500 companies. Anywhere365 is headquartered in The Netherlands, with regional offices in Belgium, UK, Germany, USA and Canada. For more information, please visit www.anywhere365.io [https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/troMCBLnJsVVBo5cW2G2H?doma...]

About Bregal MilestoneBregal Milestone is a growth capital firm managing a EUR0.5 billion pan-European fund dedicated to making investments in high-growth European companies. The firm provides flexible capital solutions and strategic assistance to support market-leading companies across a wide variety of transaction situations. Targeted sectors include technology, technology-enabled consumer and business services, and healthcare. Bregal Milestone is part of Bregal Investments, which is an operating company of COFRA, with over EUR14 billion invested to date. For more information, please visit www.bregalmilestone.com [https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/tUN2CE9PMsWWMP5tB7l7p?doma...]

