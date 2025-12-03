ARTE and Suspilne Ukraine sign an association agreement to strengthen cooperation

Heike Hempel, President of ARTE GEIE - Mykola Chernotytskyi, Head of the Managing Board of Suspilne Ukraine - Bruno Patino, Vice-President of ARTE GEIE and President of ARTE France - Frédéric Maigrot / ARTE

Strasbourg, France, 3 December 2025 (News Aktuell).- ARTE and Suspilne Ukraine have signed an association agreement to formalise their partnership, thereby opening a new chapter of cooperation — especially in co‑productions. The agreement was signed today on 3 December in Strasbourg by Heike Hempel, President of ARTE GEIE, Bruno Patino, Vice-President of ARTE GEIE and President of ARTE France and Mykola Chernotytskyi, Head of the Managing Board of Suspilne Ukraine.

“This is an extraordinary day for ARTE – the association agreement with the Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Ukraine moves us deeply and fills us with pride. Our two organisations share common goals and values, which the teams at Suspilne Ukraine are defending under the most challenging circumstances." - said Heike Hempel, President of ARTE GEIE.

“This agreement strengthens ARTE’s network of partner channels across Europe and paves the way for numerous ambitious, high-quality co-productions. It also reflects our commitment to defending democratic values and fostering solidarity in Europe.” - added Bruno Patino, Vice-President of ARTE GEIE, President of ARTE France.

“This partnership between ARTE and Suspilne Ukraine is not only a sign of professional collaboration, but also a powerful symbol of solidarity and shared values. In times when Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and democratic future, being part of the European cultural and media family means a great deal to us. Together, we can tell stories that connect people across Europe”, — said Mykola Chernotytskyi, Head of the Managing Board of Suspilne Ukraine.

According to the terms of the association agreement:

the broadcasters will develop joint projects in documentary filmmaking, cultural and innovative content, as well as fiction series

ARTE and Suspilne Ukraine will exchange information about upcoming projects in order to plan potential cooperation in advance

Suspilne Ukraine will participate, in an advisory capacity, in the meetings of ARTE’s General Assembly, Programme Committee and Programme Advisory Committee.

The association agreement will enter into force on 1 January 2026.

In recent years, ARTE has supported and implemented numerous projects with Ukrainian filmmakers. One example is the initiative "Generation Ukraine": a collection of twelve documentary films by Ukrainian film teams that deal with the various consequences of the war on Ukrainian society.

ARTE’s network of European partners currently comprises 13 members: Suspilne Ukraine (Ukraine) – 2025, SVT (Sweden) – 2025, LPM (Latvia) – 2023, RTVE (Spain) – 2022, LRT (Lithuania) – 2022, Film Fund Luxembourg – 2018, RTÉ (Ireland) – 2016, RAI Com (Italy) – 2016, ČT (Czech Republic) – 2013, ORF (Austria) – 2001, YLE (Finland) – 1999, SRG SSR (Switzerland) – 1995, RTBF (Belgium) – 1993.



