Atlantic Council and Antenna Group Announce First Ever Alliance for Europe-Gulf Geopolitics & Investments Summit (AEGGIS

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlantic Council and Antenna Group, announced the Alliance for Europe–Gulf Geopolitics & Investments Summit (AEGGIS), a unique initiative to strengthen economic relations between European and Gulf countries and enhance consensus on global geopolitical challenges. The Summit will be launched at an exclusive gathering of distinguished leaders on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

AEGGIS aims to foster transatlantic cooperation at a pivotal moment for both regions, while promoting cross-border investment and business cooperation. It will provide a platform for private sector-led dialogue, promote mutual investment opportunities, and generate actionable policy solutions across all key sectors of the economy. Moreover, AEGGIS will build a high-level exchange to address geopolitical risks and opportunities, help inform the thinking of policymakers from Europe and the Gulf, and further reinforce their cooperation to address regional and global challenges.

"The Alliance for Europe – Gulf Geopolitics & Investments Summit comes at a time when the global economy is being reshaped by new alliances, emerging opportunities, and shifting geopolitical challenges," said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council and co-chair of AEGGIS. "This effort will serve as a vital bridge between Europe and the Gulf, fostering strategic investment and dialogue that can drive growth, innovation, and stability across both regions, while also advancing joint efforts to address pressing global challenges. In partnership with Antenna Group and with its sponsorship, we are proud to convene this exceptional group of leaders to help chart a bold new course for transregional cooperation."

He continued, "We are delighted to partner with Theo Kyriakou and Antenna Group, whose global network, strategic vision and strong relationships uniquely position them to drive AEGGIS' ambitious goals."

Theodore Kyriakou, chairman of Antenna Group and co-chair of AEGGIS said, "Antenna Group invests with a long-term vision across diverse sectors and geographies, guided by the belief that significant advancement is achieved through strong alliances. With our global reach and our deep, long-standing relationships across the Gulf region, we see the opportunities created when capital, innovation, and leadership converge. Through the Alliance for Europe–Gulf for Geopolitics & Investments Summit, we are committed to building a platform that not only deepens the significant geopolitical bond between Europe and the Gulf, but also generates investment opportunities that drive innovation, economic growth and shared progress. Fred Kempe and the Atlantic Council are the ideal partners to make this vision a reality that will have a mutually beneficial and concrete impact both for Europe and the Gulf."

The high-level launch event in New York City will convene a select group of political leaders and business executives from across the EU and the Gulf. Participants will provide their feedback on the agenda for AEGGIS's flagship convening in 2026 in Greece, which will explore strategic investment opportunities and regulatory coordination between the regions.

AEGGIS will complement and inform the ongoing EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit process, including the upcoming 2026 summit in Riyadh, and will produce policy products and convenings designed to support long-term economic collaboration and geopolitical stability.

About the Atlantic Council

The Atlantic Council promotes constructive leadership and engagement in international affairs based on the Atlantic community's central role in meeting global challenges. The Council provides an essential forum for navigating the dramatic economic and political changes defining the twenty-first century by informing and galvanizing its uniquely influential network of global leaders. The Atlantic Council — through the papers it publishes, the ideas it generates, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds—shapes policy choices and strategies to create a more free, secure, and prosperous world.

About Antenna Group

Antenna Group is fully owned by K Group, the international multi-sector business of the Kyriakou family, marked by four generations of global entrepreneurial leadership with controlling interests across shipping, media, content and entertainment, asset management, and real estate.

Founded in 1988, Antenna Group has established itself as a leading international media, content, and entertainment organization, owning and operating a diverse portfolio in Europe, North America, and Australia, reaching 140 million people directly and more than 500 million globally through its strategic partnerships. Antenna's media investments and assets span 37 TV channels—free and pay TV, two streaming services, together with investments in news, content production, cinemas, digital media, e-commerce, radio, music, live events, and education.

With a reputation for reliability, integrity, and innovation, Antenna Group has a three-decade track record of exceptional returns in its investments. In addition to successfully owning and operating leading media businesses, Antenna Group is an investor in some of the most significant companies in the media and entertainment industries, including Raine Group - the global merchant bank advising and investing in high-growth sectors of TMT, entertainment and sports, Imagine Entertainment - the iconic Hollywood production company, and TelevisaUnivision - the world's largest Spanish-language media and content organization. Also, it was an early investor of Facebook, Twitter (X), and Spotify before they went public.

Guided by its mission to inform and entertain people in a responsible, enriching and balanced way, Antenna Group continues to expand into new markets and pursue bold growth opportunities in an ever-changing media landscape. As the media and entertainment industry undergoes significant transformation driven by AI and evolving consumer behaviors, Antenna Group is actively pursuing new investment opportunities worldwide, leveraging its extensive network, deep expertise, and substantial capital resources.

For more information about Antenna Group, please visit https://www.antenna-group.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772976/Frederick_Kempe.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772977/Theodore_Kyriakou.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772978/Atlantic_x_Antenna_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atlantic-council-and-antenna-group-announce-first-ever-alliance-for-europegulf-geopolitics--investments-summit-aeggis-302556449.html