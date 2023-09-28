atNorth Announces Shortlist Selection for edie Net-Zero Awards 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

The leading Nordic operator of data center infrastructurehas been shortlisted in the `Built Environment Project of the Year' category for its SWE01 site

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced today that its state of the art data center in Sweden has been shortlisted in the 'Built Environment Project of the Year' category at the edie Net Zero Awards.

This announcement follows atNorth's recent recognition at The 2023 Energy Awards where it was shortlisted in the 'Physical Technology of the Year – Heating and Cooling' category. Both award entries acknowledge the innovative design of atNorth's SWE01 site, located in Stockholm Sweden.

Launched in 2022 , the SWE01 data center was specifically designed to address the growing need for high performance infrastructure in the market. atNorth recognised the environmental and financial impact of cooling this type of infrastructure and designed the site with an overarching goal to focus on power efficiency, renewable capabilities, and intelligent data center operations from the outset. SWE01 includes world class heat capturing technologies that capture up to 85% of the excess heat generated in the site. This is then recycled through the local district heating supplier and has the potential to provide hot water and heating for up to 20,000 homes in the area.

The entry also showcased atNorth's strategic alliance with CoolIT, a global leader in direct liquid cooling (DLC) solutions, that gave rise to a bespoke DLC system for their high-density servers which further enhanced the existing infrastructure cooling process. The alliance serves as a pioneering blueprint for data centers of the future.

"Data centers sit in the midst of the two current global mega trends – digitalization and climate crisis", says Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy & Marketing/Communications Officer, at atNorth. "We are thrilled that our SWE01 data center has again been recognized for its ability to enable clients to achieve more compute in a highly sustainable way".

atNorth has recently been included in Data Centre Magazine's 'Top 100 Companies in Data Centre'. Additionally, the business is proud to have been recognized by several awarding bodies this year including; the ' Data Centre Sustainability Project of the Year' and 'Data Center Cooling Innovation of the Year' categories at the DCS Awards, 'Data Center Design & Build' and the 'Green Data Center of the Year' categories at the Electrical Review and Data Center Review Excellence Awards, the Location Award at the Tech Capital Awards, the 'Building of the Year' and Energy Innovation' categories at the National Sustainability Awards and the 'Physical Technology of the Year – Heating and Cooling' category at the 2023 Energy Awards.

The edie Net Zero Awards aim to recognize and reward the individuals and organizations that are spearheading the transition towards a net-zero carbon economy. More information can be found at the edie Net Zero Awards website (https://event.edie.net/netzeroawards/)

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates six data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a seventh site to open in Helsinki, Finland in Q3 2024.With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022. For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth onLinkedIn orFacebook .

Press Contact:Caroline BruntonKite Hill PR for atNorth+44 (0) 7796 274 416caroline@kitehillpr.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atnorth-announces-shortlist-selection-for-edie-net-zero-awards-2023-301941450.html