COMUNICADO: Australian Open and Infosys Take Tennis to New Heights

-15 new digital initiatives including AO's dynamic new app, AI- led highlights and VR moon tennis experience

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys [https://www.infosys.com/] , a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and the Official Digital Innovation Partner for the Australian Open is again providing fans with an exceptional range of digital initiatives getting them closer to the event they love. Infosys is using the latest technology including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, voice and machine learning to deliver fresh digital experiences to tennis fans and ensuring they never miss a moment of the action.

"Innovation is one of the hallmarks of the Australian Open, and alongside Infosys we are constantly striving to take tennis to a new level in terms of delivering insightful and engaging digital content," Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

Innovation across the Australia Open includes Infosys' AI match highlights which uses artificial intelligence to deliver highlights of tennis matches to fans within minutes of the match being completed. It aids the task of the media team, via an AI score basis a range of parameters such as crowd noise, player emotion and shot elegance, with the score associated to clips and a suggested highlight reel package.

The Infosys Shot of the Day uses machine learning to pick out the most exceptional piece of skill each day, traversing every shot played at each of the 17+ courts where the action unfolds. The Infosys Match Centre delivers unprecedented statistical insight into each match with a host of live scores and data analytics features such as; MatchBeats and Rally Analysis.

Australian Open's first Alexa skill, allows fans with Amazon Alexa products across the world to listen to radio coverage of the tournament with a simple voice command, play Australian Open 2020. The latest AO App developed by Infosys, is designed to ensure on-site fans can get the most out of their day and enjoy and engage with the many experiences the Australian Open has to offer, while also connecting the global fan base with live scores, stats and insights, draws, news, schedules, the radio and more.

The App delivers more real-time content than ever before, with the dynamic 'What's on' feature as well as providing enhanced interactive capabilities such as a guided navigation via a precinct map and personalized notifications to deliver an unrivalled experience whether at Melbourne Park or following the Australian Open around the globe.

UB Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "We are thrilled to be continuing this co-creation journey that sees the AO reimagined with data, insights and digital experiences. As we do for other leading enterprises in the region, the partnership with the Australian Open continues to set new standards of digital maturity in the sports industry."

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com [https://www.infosys.com/pages/index.aspx] to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.

