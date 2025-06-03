Aviva and FNZ unveil latest innovations to enhance adviser experience

Aviva platform continues development of innovative technology to support advisers.

The latest innovation, the Aviva Analytics tool, is now live with selected adviser firms, providing powerful MI and reporting capabilities.

This latest innovation is underpinned by the scale and reliability of the Aviva platform, which executes around 350,000 automated trades every day.

LONDON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of its Onshore Bond on Adviser Platform last month, Aviva is pleased to announce its latest technology developments, in partnership with FNZ, as part of its ongoing commitment to enhance support for advisers. The developments are already live with a group of selected firms, ahead of a full rollout planned later this year.

Firstly, Aviva Analytics is an advanced MI suite, to be hosted within a new Adviser Hub area on Aviva's Adviser Platform.

It will be available through self-serve and will provide access to complex and large volume data reports, containing comprehensive reports and MI. The new functionality will allow advisers to easily manipulate and access all the data in a single, easy to use report.

Aviva Analytics will provide additional data and enable Advisers to build bespoke reports and filtered by factors such as firm, investment type, product type, and individual adviser, without needing to export data to a spreadsheet.

In addition, further developments will also include enhanced ISA allowance availability and a consolidated view of fees and charges.

These innovations further strengthen the long-term partnership between Aviva and FNZ, who have worked together since 2018, delivering an enhanced experience for advisers.

Al Ward, Head of Aviva Adviser Platform, said: "We are very excited about what Aviva Analytics will offer, and how it will support advisers in providing better MI for their interactions with their clients. The pilot is in its initial stages, and we are looking forward to working with these adviser firms and getting their feedback. This has been a feature of the way we build and deliver upgrades with FNZ, ensuring that our new deliveries meet adviser needs.

"This is the latest in our recent developments. Earlier this month we also announced the deployment of Unipass Letter of Authority on the platform, via Origo technology, which was a step forward in removing an industry barrier for advisers, and allowing them to recommend the most appropriate solutions for their clients.

"We collaborate very closely with FNZ in planning, prioritising and developing these tech developments in support of advisers. When you consider the scale of trading on the platform – around 350,000 automated trades every day – we believe our platform provides the sort of support advisers tell us they need."

Alastair Conway, Group Head of FNZ UK, said: "Our partnership with Aviva is built on a shared commitment to delivering meaningful, adviser-focused innovation. Aviva Analytics is a great example of how we're working together to simplify complexity and unlock better access to data, insights, and reporting. The close collaboration between our teams ensures that new features aren't just technically robust – they're genuinely useful for advisers and aligned to the way they work. Innovations like this support our wider purpose at FNZ – to open up wealth and make wealth management accessible to more people."

FNZ and Aviva are co-sponsoring the lang cat's AdviceTech Catwalk, taking place on 5 June 2025 at Crypt on the Green in London. FNZ serves as the anchor sponsor, with Aviva also lending their support to this showcase of emerging advice technology.

