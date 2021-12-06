BAKOTECH Becomes a Distributor for Waterfall Security Solutions

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, and BAKOTECH today announce a partnership to enhance the security of industrial enterprises and to open up new opportunities for safe automation and operations in today's hostile cyber threat environment. As an official distributor, BAKOTECH represents Waterfall's industrial cybersecurity products and solutions in Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

"The partnership with Waterfall Security is a strategically important step that will benefit all market players: enterprises will have the opportunity to implement trend approaches to integrate IT and OT, the vendor will get a market with interested potential customers, and BAKOTECH will complement the value proposition with another OT solution," says BAKOTECH CEO Eugene Badakh.

"Waterfall is pleased to work with BAKOTECH to further increase our growth in these important markets," said Lior Frenkel, the CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions." BAKOTECH is a trusted supplier to the industrial, manufacturing, utility and infrastructure customers that use Waterfall's Unidirectional Gateways and related products for the strongest of IT/OT protections for industrial operations.

Waterfall Security's offerings provide value both to CISOs faced with ensuring cyber protection for critical infrastructure facilities, and to IT directors working to safely combine IT and OT systems and networks for MES, predictive maintenance, OEE and other business automation applications. Waterfall's Unidirectional Security Gateways provide safe IT/OT integration. Unidirectional Gateway hardware protects industrial and OT systems from 100% of external attacks no matter how sophisticated those attacks, ransomware, or other malware. Unidirectional Gateway software makes OT data easily available to IT users and applications, with minimal impact on IT networks and sensitive OT systems. Waterfall's products and solutions are seen as the "gold standard" by the world's most modern and most secure industrial enterprises.

About BAKOTECH

BAKOTECH is an international group of companies that occupies a leading position in the field of focused Value Added IT distribution and supplies solutions to the world's leading IT manufacturers. Positioning itself as a True Value-Added IT Distributor, BAKOTECH provides professional pre- and post-sales, marketing, technical support for partners and end customers.

About Waterfall Security Solutions

Waterfall Security Solutions is the OT security company, producing a family of Unidirectional Gateway technologies and products that enable enterprise-wide visibility for operations, with disciplined control. Waterfall products represent an evolutionary alternative to firewalls. The company's growing list of customers includes national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear plants, off and on shore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, and many more. Deployed throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, Waterfall products support the widest range of leading industrial remote monitoring platforms, applications, databases, and protocols in the market. For more information, visit https://www.waterfall-security.com/.

