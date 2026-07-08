(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BB Energy secures three additional crude oil cargos from the Republic of South Sudan.

BB Energy is pleased to announce that it has been awarded three additional crude oil cargoes by the Republic of South Sudan, scheduled for delivery in August, September and November 2026.

In consideration of these awards, BB Energy has agreed to relax the existing injunction restrictions that had prevented the Republic of South Sudan from accepting advance payments for crude oil cargoes. The relaxation of the injunction will remain in effect until the end of November 2026.

Jas Grewall, Head of Business Development at BB Energy, said: "We thank the Republic of South Sudan for its positive commercial engagement, in particular to Minister of Finance, Hon. Kuol Daniel Ayulo, First Undersecretary of Finance, Hon. Malual Tap Dieu and Under Secretary of Petroleum, Hon. Dr. Santino Ayuel Longar. We look forward to a continuing commercial relationship and to fully resolving this matter".

This multi-party legal issue was resolved through constructive discussions with RSS and the other market participants involved.

The three cargoes will assist in paying down the amount outstanding to BB Energy, and each of BB Energy and the Republic of South Sudan is committed to negotiating a long-term solution for the full balance over the coming months.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004777/BB_Energy.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004776/BB_Energy_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: info@bbenergy.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bb-energy-secures-three-additional-south-sudan-crude-oil-cargoes-302820532.html