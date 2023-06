(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of 1 June 2023 it will be included on the MSCI Small Cap Index.

Cathrine F. Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESGPhone: +47 915 28 501Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

