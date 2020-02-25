COMUNICADO: BMO Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results (2)

In support of responsible investing and customers' increasing preference to align financial and social goals, BMO Asset Management launched a suite of indexed Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ETFs. BMO was also recognized by Investment Week's Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards 2019, winning Best ESG Research Team for the second consecutive year and Best ESG Investment Fund for our BMO Responsible Global Equity Fund.

BMO Capital MarketsReported net income was $356 million, an increase of $100 million or 39%, and adjusted net income was $362 million, an increase of $99 million or 38% from the prior year. Adjusted net income excludes the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and acquisition integration costs. Strong revenue growth in both Global Markets and Investment and Corporate Banking was partially offset by higher expenses and higher oil and gas provisions.

On January 21, 2020, we entered into an agreement to acquire Clearpool Group Inc. (Clearpool), a New York-based provider of electronic trading solutions, operating in the United States and Canada. This acquisition delivers powerful new capabilities to BMO's electronic trading platform and demonstrates our commitment to providing leading edge trading technology to our global client base. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the calendar second quarter of 2020.

Corporate ServicesReported and adjusted net loss was $106 million, compared with a reported and adjusted net loss of $76 million in the prior year. Results decreased, primarily due to lower treasury related revenue, in part due to a stronger prior year level, and higher expenses.

Adjusted results in this First Quarter Operating Segment Overview section are non-GAAP amounts or non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section.

CapitalBMO's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio was 11.4% as at January 31, 2020. The CET1 Ratio was unchanged from the prior quarter, as retained earnings growth was offset by impacts from business growth, regulatory changes, and the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases.

Provision for Credit LossesTotal provision for credit losses was $349 million, an increase of $212 million from the prior year. The provision for credit losses ratio was 31 basis points, compared with a below trend level of 13 basis points in the prior year. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans of $324 million increased $197 million from $127 million in the prior year, primarily due to higher provisions in our P&C businesses and BMO Capital Markets. The prior year's provision for credit losses included the benefit of a recovery on U.S. consumer loans. The provision for credit losses on impaired loans ratio was 29 basis points, compared with 12 basis points in the prior year. There was a $25 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter, compared with a $10 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the prior year. The $25 million provision for credit losses on performing loans in the current quarter was due to credit migration and portfolio growth.

Results and measures in this document are presented on a GAAP basis. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars and have been derived from financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). References to GAAP mean IFRS. They are also presented on an adjusted basis that excludes the impact of certain items, as set out in the table below. Results and measures that exclude the impact of Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate movements on our U.S. segment are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Foreign Exchange section on page 7 of our First Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders for a discussion of the effects of changes in exchange rates on our results. Management assesses performance on a reported basis and on an adjusted basis, and considers both to be useful in assessing underlying ongoing business performance. Presenting results on both bases provides readers with a better understanding of how management assesses results. It also permits readers to assess the impact of certain specified items on results for the periods presented, and to better assess results excluding those items that may not be reflective of ongoing results. As such, the presentation may facilitate readers' analysis of trends. Except as otherwise noted, management's discussion of changes in reported results in this document applies equally to changes in the corresponding adjusted results. Adjusted results and measures are non-GAAP and as such do not have standardized meanings under GAAP. They are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results.

