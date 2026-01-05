BOE and RT-RK Collaborate to Deliver Next-Generation Android TV with Advanced AI Capabilities powered by Qualcomm Techno

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.(SZSE: 000725) (SZSE: 200725), and RT-RK bring the latest Android TV experience to BOE's newest state-of-the-art smart TV platform, powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS8550 Processor. This collaborative effort combines display innovation, cutting-edge silicon, and world-class embedded software engineering to deliver a premium, AI-enhanced smart TV experience for global markets.

The collaboration integrates Qualcomm Technologies' advanced processing platform, BOE's industry-leading display technology, and RT-RK's expertise in Android TV system integration, certification, and feature enablement. The result of the collaboration is a comprehensive solution designed for TV brands seeking superior performance, superior connectivity, and next-generation AI features.

Breakthrough Performance with the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS8550 Processor

At the heart of the project lies the Dragonwing QCS8550 processor, a powerful SoC, to bring edge intelligence and brand-new experiences to premium Android TV devices. The processor enables:

High-efficiency CPU and GPU performance for smooth UI and ultra-fast app responsiveness

Integrated NPU enabling enhanced content recommendations, voice processing, upscaling, and smart camera features

Display support up to 8K

Hardware video decoder supporting multiple concurrent 4K video streams

Hardware video encoder supporting multiple camera inputs

Premium quality multi-camera ISP pipeline

Low power island for voice activation and sensor support

Advanced picture and sound enhancement algorithms

Optimized connectivity including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and support for the latest protocols

"The Dragonwing QCS8550 processor establishes a new benchmark for high-performance and intelligent smart TV experiences," said Erick Hong, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Through our collaboration with BOE and RT-RK, we are advancing innovation within the Android TV ecosystem and streamlining the deployment of sophisticated, AI-powered solutions for TV manufacturers."

BOE's Next-Generation Smart TV Platform

BOE integrated the Dragonwing QCS8550 processor into its next-generation premium TV reference platform, featuring:

BOE's high-resolution, high-brightness display technology

Wide color gamut and HDR performance

Advanced motion processing and panel optimization

Slim, modern industrial design suitable for global OEM/ODM adoption

Integrated AI camera

"Our collaboration with Qualcomm and RT-RK allows us to deliver exceptional visual quality supported by the newest Android TV stack," said Runqi Wang, Senior Vice President of BOE and head of the TV/Large-Size Display/IoT business. "This platform helps TV brands shorten time-to-market while offering an elevated user experience."

RT-RK's Android TV Expertise Powers a Complete, Ready-to-Deploy Solution

RT-RK, a leading engineering company specializing in smart TV and set-top-box platforms, served as the primary software integration partner. The company provided:

Full bring-up of the latest Android TV OS on the BOE platform powered by the Dragonwing QCS8550

Integration of AI capabilities exposed through Android TV frameworks

Performance tuning, hardware abstraction layer integration, and certification-ready builds

Validation, automated testing, and compliance workflows for global deployment

"We are proud to contribute our deep Android TV expertise to this high-impact collaboration," said Krsto Lazic, Head of Marketing and Sales at RT-RK. "In collaboration with Qualcomm and BOE, we enabled BOE to create a superior, feature-complete platform that TV manufacturers can take directly into commercial development."

Accelerating Innovation Across the Smart TV Ecosystem

This collaboration is designed to help OEMs, ODMs, and TV brands accelerate the launch of premium smart TVs by providing a fully integrated, AI-ready Android TV reference solution with:

A modern, high-performance hardware foundation

Optimized Android TV software stack

Android TV Certification-ready platform components

Reduced development complexity and significantly shorter time-to-market

About RT-RK

RT-RK is a global engineering company specializing in Android TV and Google TV platforms, smart TVs, and set-top box solutions. The company supports TV brands, operators, and silicon partners with system-level Android integration, certification, performance optimization, and long-term software maintenance. With deep expertise in multimedia, embedded Linux, and large-scale device deployments, RT-RK enables production-ready, scalable Android TV solutions for global markets. https://www.rt-rk.com/

