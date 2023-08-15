Bulletin from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)'s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sobi® EGM was convened today on 15 August 2023. At the EGM, the shareholders, in accordance with the proposed resolutions, resolved as follows:

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on a new issue of common shares

The EGM resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, during the period up to the Annual General Meeting 2024, resolve on issue of new common shares with preferential rights for the company's shareholders. The total number of shares that may be issued shall amount to the number of shares that corresponds to issue proceeds of approximately SEK 6,000,000,000 and shall be within the limits of the share capital. The purpose of the authorisation is to repay part of the bridge loan that partly finances the company's acquisition of CTI BioPharma Corp. Other terms and conditions for the new share issue shall be determined by the Board of Directors.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on a directed issue of series C shares and authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchase of issued series C shares

The EGM resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, during the period up to the Annual General Meeting 2024, (I) resolve on a directed issue of no more than 700,000 series C shares and (II) resolve on repurchase of all issued class C shares. The purpose of the authorisation to resolve on new issue of series C shares and the proposed possibility to repurchase own shares is that Sobi shall be able to fulfil its obligations under outstanding incentive programmes in a cost-effective manner after the recalculation of the number of common shares in Sobi that may be delivered under each programme as a result of the rights issue that Sobi intends to carry out.

Minutes with complete resolutions from the EGM will be available on the company's website, www.sobi.com no later than 29 August 2023.

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Important information

The securities referred to in the press release have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

