Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Implantica AG

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, May 25, 2023, the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Implantica AG (publ) was held in Ruggel, Liechtenstein. The general meeting resolved to adopt all of the board of directors' resolution proposals. A summary of the resolutions adopted at the general meeting is set out below.

The general meeting adopted the annual report 2022 consisting of the statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of Implantica AG for the financial year 2022, acknowledging the reports of the auditors.

The general meeting resolved to carry forward the net loss for the financial year 2022 in accordance with the adopted balance sheet and to no payment of dividend.

The general meeting resolved to discharge the members of the board of directors, the executive management and the auditors from liability for their services in the financial year 2022.

The general meeting resolved to approve the total remuneration of the board of directors of CHF 109 thousand and of the executive management of CHF 754 thousand for the financial year 2022. The total remuneration includes fixed compensation and pension contributions. Executive Management is made up of the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

The general meeting resolved to re-elect Liselott Kilaas, Johan Bojs, Tomas Puusepp, Klaus Neftel and Stephan Siegenthaler as board members for a term of office until completion of the next AGM of shareholders. Liselott Kilaas was also re-elected as chairman and Johan Bojs was re-elected as vice-chairman of the board of directors until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The general meeting resolved to re-elect Johan Bojs as member and chairman and Klaus Neftel as member of the nomination and remuneration committee until completion of the next AGM.

The general meeting resolved to re-elect Philipp Wanger, Attorney-at-law, Neugasse 17, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein as independent proxy until the next general meeting of shareholders.

The general meeting resolved to re-elect KPMG (Liechtenstein) AG, Aulestrasse 2, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein as auditor for the financial year 2023.

The minutes of the annual general meeting with information regarding each resolution proposal adopted at the general meeting will be available at www.implantica.com.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs OfficerTelephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 25, 2023 at 20:45 CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulletin-from-the-annual-general-meeting-of-implantica-ag-301835369.html