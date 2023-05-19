Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Lyvia Group

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on 19 May 2023, Lyvia Group AB (publ) (the "Company") held an extraordinary general meeting in Stockholm. At the meeting, the following resolutions were made.

"I am very pleased that the general meeting today resolved on the proposed share issue, the implementation of a necessary incentive program as well as the election of new board members. These resolutions mark another milestone in Lyvia's young history and continued journey. We will now strengthen our financial flexibility to accelerate the development and delivery of business-critical and growth-enabling software and services to our customers around the world," says Sebastian Karlsson, CEO Lyvia Group.

Resolution to issue shares

The general meeting resolved on a directed issue of not more than 356,293 shares at a subscription price of SEK 1,137 per share. The issue was directed to a number of external investors as well as certain entrepreneurs and employees within the Lyvia Group. Subscription shall be made within a week from the date of the general meeting, and the Company has already received subscriptions of approximately MSEK 405, of which approximately MSEK 313 will be paid through set-off.

Incentive program (LTI 2023)

The general meeting resolved to implement a long-term incentive program in the form of not more than 52,000 warrants (LTI 2023). The warrants will initially be issued to the Company and transferred to eligible participants of LTI 2023 at a price per warrant which corresponds to the fair market value. Each warrant carries entitlement, during the period January 1 – December 31, 2027, to subscribe for one (1) share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 2,274.

Election of new members of the board and resolution on board remuneration

The general meeting resolved to elect Mikael Ericson as new chairman of the board, and Martin Almgren as new member of the board, for the period up until the end of the next annual general meeting. It was further resolved that the chairman shall receive SEK 300,000 per year, and that Martin Almgren shall receive SEK 150,000 per year. In addition to the above remuneration, the chairman shall be entitled to invoice the Company for extraordinary services up to an amount of SEK 700,000 per year.

For more information, please contact: Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and Founder Email: sebastian.karlsson@lyviagroup.com Daria Hyppa, Investor Relations Phone: +46 76 307 40 20 Email: daria.hyppa@lyviagroup.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on 19 May 2023, 13:00 CET.

About Lyvia Group AB (publ)

Lyvia Group is a leading European technology partner based in Stockholm, covering the entire value chain from digital design and strategy to software and technology development. As such, it develops and delivers business-critical and growth-enabling software and services to customers all over the world. Lyvia thereby drives the digitalization of society by providing best-in-class digital services in every niche.

