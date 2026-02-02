Bystronic Laser AG - Bystronic Laser AG

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Bystronic completes acquisition of Coherent Corp.'s Tools for Materials Processing business unit, thereby gaining access to new markets in medical technology and the semiconductor industry

- End of January, Bystronic announced the completion of its acquisition of the Tools for Materials Processing division of the US company Coherent Corp. and is reviving the Rofin brand.

NEWS AKTUELL // Niederönz (Switzerland) / Gilching (Germany), February 2, 2026 – The acquisition will help Bystronic expand into new attractive growth markets such as medical technology, semiconductors, and general manufacturing. In addition, Bystronic's portfolio will be expanded to include new laser applications such as micro material processing, marking, engraving, and drilling.

With this acquisition, Bystronic also acquires the rights to the well-known Rofin brand, which will continue as part of the newly created "Bystronic Rofin" business unit.

Bystronic Rofin's versatile laser technologies enable the processing of a wide range of materials, including metal, glass, ceramics, polymers, and organic materials. Due to the wide variety of applications and materials, the acquisition will open up new opportunities in research and development.

Applications for a wide range of industries

"We warmly welcome all customers, partners, and colleagues of the company to our new Bystronic Rofin division," says Domenico Iacovelli, CEO of Bystronic. "We are integrating Rofin's successful and pioneering technology into our Bystronic product portfolio, thereby creating a broad range of applications for customers from various industries. Together, we will support our customers in optimizing and further developing their production so that they can remain at the forefront in increasingly competitive markets."

With around 400 employees, the profitable Bystronic Rofin business unit has achieved annual sales of around USD 100 million in recent years. Its headquarters are located in Gilching near Munich.

About Bystronic

Bystronic (SIX: BYS) is shaping the future of industrial manufacturing. As a leading provider of solutions for sheet metal and material processing, the company combines laser cutting technology, press brakes, automation, and software with innovative laser applications for new materials and processes. From marking and micro-processing to complex cutting and welding, Bystronic opens new possibilities for connected, sustainable production worldwide.

Bystronic headquarters are located in Switzerland, with development and production facilities in Germany, Spain, Italy, China and the USA. The company serves customers in more than 30 countries with its own subsidiaries and a network of dealers and agents.

For further information:

Bystronic Media Office

Stefan Züger

Global Media Relations Manager

Phone +41629563320

Email stefan.zueger@bystronic.com

Website www.bystronic.com