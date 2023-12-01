Calliditas announces additions to the management team

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ('Calliditas') today announced that the company has added a new member to its management team, Head of Technical Operations Lars Stubberud. Additionally, the company is welcoming Brian Gorman as its new Group General Counsel. These changes will take effect on 1 January 2024.

Brian Gorman is an accomplished legal and business executive with more than 20 years of experience advising corporate boards and executive management teams of life science companies. He joins Calliditas after having served most recently as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & General Counsel at Opiant Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Indivior PLC. Prior to Opiant, Brian held senior legal leadership roles at Endo Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (now Pfizer). He began his career at the international law firm, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. He is a graduate of Gettysburg College and the Villanova University School of Law. Brian Gorman is replacing Jonathan Schur, who has decided to retire.

"Jonathan has been instrumental in building up the US operations for Calliditas in every way and he will be sorely missed by all. We wish him the very best. We welcome Brian to the team and look forward to working with him as we embark on the next chapter of our journey," said Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO Calliditas.

Lars Stubberud has more than 30 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry within the broader CMC area, including Formulation Sciences, Product Development, Technology Transfer/Technical Stewardship as well as Regulatory Affairs- CMC and Quality Assurance. Prior to joining Calliditas in 2020, Lars has held various positions, including leadership roles, at Nyomed AS, AstraZeneca, as well as Cubist Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Biogen International GmbH and Alexion Pharma GmbH. Lars has a Master of Science (candidatus pharmaciae) and PhD in Pharmaceutical Science from the University of Oslo, Norway.

For further information, please contact:Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, CalliditasTel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

