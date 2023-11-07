Calliditas to present at upcoming investor conferences

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT)(Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that management will present at and participate in the following conferences:

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 14-16 2023 , in London, UK . CEO Renee Aguiar-Lucander will present at 2pm GMT on Wednesday 15 November.

The Stifel Healthcare Conference 2023, November 15 2023, in New York, USA. President of North America, Andrew Udell, will take part in a fireside chat at 10:10am ET on Wednesday 15 November.

The SEB Healthcare Seminar, November 21 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

2023, in . The Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, November 28-30 2023 in New York, NY , USA.

CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander will also be speaking on a panel on Day 2 of the FT Global Pharma & Biotech Summit, which is taking place in November 7 - 9 2023 in London, UK. The Panel `Exploring Options for Strategic Partnerships' will take place at 11:05am GMT on Wednesday 8 November.

