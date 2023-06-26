Caverion acquires VVS Teknikk in Ålesund, Norway

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion acquires VVS Teknikk Møre AS in Ålesund, West Norway. The company employs approximately 35 experts, specialised in ventilation, piping and building automation, serving customers especially in the Sunnmøre region. In 2022, the revenue of VVS Teknikk amounted to approximately EUR 7.8 million. The acquisition will be closed 1 July 2023.

"VVS Teknikk Møre has always been focusing on excellent deliveries to our customers through our skilled employees, and this will be continued and strengthened when we become part of Caverion. We can share resources both locally and nationally and that makes us more flexible in relation to fluctuations in the market," says Sindre Larsen, CEO, VVS Teknikk Møre.

"Skilled professionals from VVS Teknikk will strengthen our unit in Ålesund. Caverion has ambitions to grow in the area, and now we are increasing our expertise and adding exciting customer relationships. Sunnmøre is an active region with many major projects at the moment for example in commercial buildings, industry and the food segment," says Knut Gaaserud, Head of Caverion Norway division.

After this acquisition, Caverion's Sunnmøre unit will have approximately 125 employees. Caverion has delivered various services to projects in the region such as the Norsk Maritime Competence Center building stage 2, the Stella Maris Health Centre and the Thon Hotell Ålesund.

For further information, please contact:Ole Kristian Lunde, Head of Communications, Caverion Norway,+47 916 69 000, ole-kristian.lunde@caverion.com

