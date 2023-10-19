Caverion chosen as the maintenance service provider for Fingrid's reserve power plants - ensuring the functionality of t

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Caverion Corporation Investor news 10 October 2023 at 11.00 a.m. EET

Fingrid Oyj has chosen Caverion as the operation and maintenance service provider for its eight reserve power plants. Approximately 15 reserve power plant professionals will be transferred from the current service provider to Caverion.

HELSINKI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the power plants starting from 1 January 2024. Operationally reliable and well-maintained reserve power plants make it possible to secure society's electricity supply during disruptions. The reserve power plants are used only in exceptional situations and, as a rule, only for short periods of time. Reserve power plants are not used for commercial electricity production.

"Fingrid ensures that we get electricity in Finland without disruption. Committed and professional people at the reserve power plants ensure the reliable use of the plants in exceptional situations. During the procurement process, we paid special attention to the processes related to the commitment of the personnel and well-being. These topics are well covered at Caverion," says Sampsa Holmberg, Power Plant Manager at Fingrid.

"Our professionals are ready to take on the tasks and we can also bring a lot of new expertise to the supervision and preventive maintenance of reserve power plants. Our talented team will grow with this agreement and we warmly welcome all the new colleagues," says Elina Engman, Executive Vice President, Caverion Industry.

The operation and maintenance services included in the agreement cover the maintenance and repair of the reserve power plants, power plant test runs and general supervision. Caverion won the public tendering process for the services. The value of the agreement is approximately EUR 6 million.

Fingrid Oyj is Finland's transmission system operator. Fingrid's task is to secure reliable electricity in Finnish society under all circumstances and to promote a clean, market-oriented power system.

Read more about our cooperation with Fingrid

CONTACT:

Further information:

Elina Engman, Executive Vice President, Caverion Industry, +358 50 351 4673 elina.engman@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-chosen-as-the-maintenance-service-provider-for-fingrids-reserve-power-plants--ensuring-the-functionality-of-the-electricity-network-including-in-exceptional-situations-301961775.html