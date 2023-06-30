Caverion continues as a partner for Telia in data center maintenance in Finland

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Finland and Caverion continue their partnership in data center maintenance. During the extended agreement period, Caverion is responsible of the maintenance of Telia Helsinki Data Center and other Telia's large and medium-sized data centers in Finland.

Telia's hundreds of data centers located in different parts of Finland are critical for communications traffic. Securing the smooth operation of the data centers requires 24/7 maintenance readiness. Caverion has overall responsibility for the technical maintenance of all building systems and other services for the premises. The agreement covers also remote controlling and monitoring services.

Caverion Automation helps to manage the conditions

Monitoring the conditions in the server rooms has been increasing during the past years, as Caverion, together with Telia, has been developing Caverion Automation solution. The solution helps to manage conditions and taking needed actions remotely instead of a physical site visit. This saves maintenance costs significantly.

"Our services support Telia's own core business and we are committed to Telia's sustainability goals and reducing CO2 emissions in their properties. We can be proud of our work which enables performance and people's well-being in smart and sustainable built environments," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland and Baltics division.

