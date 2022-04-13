CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability expert solution from Wolters Kluwer helps organizations go beyond compliance to drive

Gain control, meet compliance requirements and improve ESG scores while supporting strategic, sustainable growth with comprehensive CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability Performance Management

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announces CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability Performance Management, further extending its comprehensive regulatory compliance offering. The pre-built expert solution combines Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and financial performance to enable companies to create powerful ESG reporting and manage compliance requirements while driving their sustainable growth strategies.

With the more stringent EU Taxonomy taking effect from January 2023 and mounting stakeholder pressure, the office of finance, as well as compliance and ESG professionals, need complete confidence that their organization is compliant with evolving ESG requirements. CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability Performance Management accelerates compliance for EU Taxonomy, GRI, SASB, and other standards and frameworks by using pre-built and extendable processes to aggregate and analyze complex data and automatically generate ESG reports for disclosure. Beyond compliance, customers benefit from better, faster decision-making, to drive sustainable growth and combat risk through the unification of ESG data with financial results, integrated plans, and scenario analysis.

"Our customers asked, and we delivered. That's why we are proud to offer our CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability expert solution to ensure customers can continuously meet compliance with ease, now and in the future," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "Companies gain streamlined regulatory reporting through pre-configured content for quick implementations, and automated and scalable processes that simplify compliance. But that's not all. By embedding ESG data into financial and operational plans, companies are empowered with the insights to see ESG opportunities, identify cost savings and minimize risk."

CCH® Tagetik is a global expert solution that enables digital transformation in the office of the CFO, providing a strategic and intelligent platform for financial close & consolidation, financial & operational planning, and regulatory compliance. With its proven regulatory compliance expertise and the broadest range of regulatory products, addressing different requirements from Solvency II, IFRS, to Lease Accounting and more, CCH® Tagetik helps global enterprises to keep pace with proliferating and increasingly complex regulations.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

