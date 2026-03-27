Changan and CAOA Strengthen Long-Term Commitment to Brazil

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Anápolis, Brazil, March 27 (News Aktuell)- Changan Automobile and CAOA today marked a new chapter for Brazil's automotive industry with the inauguration of a highly automated production line in Anápolis and the roll-off of the first Brazil-made CHANGAN UNI-T. The ceremony, attended by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, signals a decisive new phase of high-tech industrialization and green mobility in the country.

The milestone underscores Changan's long-term commitment to the Brazilian market, backed by continuous investment in production capacity, technological modernization, and advanced manufacturing processes. The inauguration launches a new USD 950 million (R$ 5 billion) investment cycle spanning 2026 to 2028. Combined with the USD 570 million (R$ 3 billion) already invested between 2023 and 2025, total investment in the Anápolis complex reaches USD 1.52 billion (R$ 8 billion), bringing total annual capacity to 90,000 units.

"For Changan, Brazil is not only a place to invest, but a land where we are committed to building a long-term future," said Zhu Huarong, Chairman of China Changan Automobile Group.

A Breakthrough in Local Engineering

The UNI-T is the result of three years of intense collaboration between 200 Chinese and Brazilian engineers. At its core is the advanced 1.5 Turbo GDi BlueCore Flex engine - a powertrain purpose-engineered by Changan and calibrated by CAOA's specialized team to run on any ratio of ethanol and petrol.

This "Next Level" SUV underwent 200,000 km of real-world testing across Brazil's diverse climates, ensuring durability, efficiency, and performance under local driving conditions. It combines global engineering excellence with innovations tailored to the Brazilian market, including a fully localized Portuguese voice-control system and connected cockpit.

"The UNI-T represents far more than a new model. It demonstrates that Brazil can establish itself as a global hub for high-technology automotive engineering and production," says Carlos Alberto de Oliveira Andrade Filho, Co-President of CAOA.

Driving Brazil's Reindustrialization

The CHANGAN UNI-T serves as the high-tech platform for these locally developed powertrains. The investment program focuses on digitalizing assembly lines and specialized workforce training, directly contributing to the federal government's MOVER program.

Building on this launch, Changan plans to leverage its Flex-Fuel and HEV foundation to introduce a full range of hybrid and electrified variants, further strengthening the local supply chain and R&D capabilities. With over 60 dealerships set to open in 2026, Changan is not only expanding its sales footprint but also embedding advanced manufacturing and powertrain technologies into Brazil's industrial landscape - helping lead the next phase of intelligent, sustainable mobility in Latin America.

About Changan

Changan, one of China's largest automotive groups, has 45 years of experience in automobile manufacturing and is headquartered in Chongqing. Chongqing Changan Automobile Co, Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: SZSE 000625) operates 14 manufacturing bases and 39 plants worldwide, 79 branches and subsidiaries, sales and service networks in 117 countries and regions, and more than 14,000 global sales outlets. It employs over 80,000 people directly and supports more than one million jobs across its entire value chain. Changan’s portfolio includes its own brands, such as Changan and Avatr, alongside joint ventures like Changan Ford and Changan Mazda. Since 2001, Changan has strengthened its European presence with a design centre in Turin and a research and development centre in Birmingham. Changan surpassed 30 million units in cumulative production and sales in December 2025. With the launch of its vehicles in Europe, Changan marked a new chapter in its international expansion in 2025.

Press contact:

Ulrica Griffiths

PR Manager, Changan Europe

Phone: +49 151 12858831

E-mail: u.griffiths@changanauto.eu