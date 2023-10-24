Change in Stora Enso's Disclosure Policy

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will make a change in its reporting languages as of 1 January 2024. The Group's official reporting languages will be English and Finnish. Stora Enso will not publish financial reports or other regulatory content in Swedish. With this change, Stora Enso aims to ensure efficiency of its financial reporting and publication of releases. The readership of the Group's reports and releases in Swedish has been low.

Stora Enso's updated Disclosure Policy is available at storaenso.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:Carl NorellSVP Corporate Communicationstel. +46 72 241 0349 Investor enquiries:Anna-Lena ÅströmSVP Investor Relationstel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

