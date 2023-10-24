Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso appoints Ad Smit as Executive Vice President of the Packaging Solutions division and a member of the Group Leadership Team. He will start on 1 December 2023 and report to Hans Sohlström, President and CEO of Stora Enso.Ad Smit is a Dutch citizen and will be based in the Netherlands. He has led the Business Unit Western Europe within Stora Enso's Packaging Solutions division since January 2023. He has over 30 years of business leadership experience in the packaging industry. From 2012, Ad was the CEO of De Jong Packaging Group, which Stora Enso acquired in January 2023. Prior to that he held various Managing Director positions leading packaging divisions and units at Smurfit Kappa Group for over 20 years."I'm delighted to welcome Ad Smit to Stora Enso's leadership team. Ad has extensive experience and a successful track record in the packaging business. He is well placed to both lead the Packaging Solutions division and to optimise the integration and synergies with De Jong Packaging Group," says Hans Sohlström. David Ekberg leaves his position as Executive Vice President of the Packaging Solutions division on 30 November 2023 to pursue new opportunities outside of Stora Enso."On behalf of Stora Enso and the Group Leadership Team, I sincerely thank David Ekberg for his leadership and achievements during the past years. During his tenure, Stora Enso has significantly grown and strengthened its Packaging Solution business. We wish David all the best for his future endeavours," continues Hans Sohlström.Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors STORA ENSO OYJ

