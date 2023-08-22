Change in Valmet's Executive Team

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Valmet Oyj's press release on August 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Julia Macharey, Senior Vice President Human Resources and Operational Development of Valmet has decided to leave the company to move into a new position outside Valmet. Julia Macharey will continue as an active member of Valmet's Executive Team and lead Valmet's HR and Operational Development until the end of January 2024.

"Julia Macharey has done excellent work in developing Valmet's HR processes, company culture and our global capabilities over the past eleven years, and systematically taken our operational development to a new level. Julia has had an instrumental role in creating the Valmet of today, and in consistently developing our organization and management talents to meet the needs of the global business environment. I thank Julia for her commitment and partnership over these years, for coaching, supporting and developing me personally, and for the countless hours she has dedicated to developing the company forward. I wish her all the best in her new challenges outside Valmet," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Valmet.

"Building Valmet together with my colleagues in the Executive Team and with all Valmet people has been an incredibly fulfilling journey. We have created a unique, forward-looking company culture and a strong value-base, which create an excellent foundation for the company's success – this far and forward. Now is the right time for me to renew myself both personally and professionally and start learning about a new and interesting company and industry. I look back with gratefulness and pride for all our shared achievements and wish all Valmeteers the best of luck as they continue taking this great company forward," says Julia Macharey, SVP, HR and Operational Development, Valmet.

The recruitment processes for a new head of HR and a new head of Operational Development will commence the soonest.

VALMET Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Communications and marketing, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

