CityBee, the UK office joint venture between Europi Property Group and Trinova Real Estate, has secured three new lettin

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CityBee, the UK office joint venture between Europi Property Group and Trinova Real Estate, is delighted to announce three new occupiers at Windmill Green, Manchester.

Situated in the heart of the city centre, Windmill Green was Manchester's first BREEAM `Outstanding' rated office building upon completion of a significant retrofit in in 2019. The property benefits from a range of high quality occupier amenities, including a rooftop pavilion, event space and unique communal roof terrace.

The largest of the lettings is to Clancy Consulting, a specialist engineering consulting firm, who have taken c.7,700 sq ft of Cat A refurbished space on the fourth floor of the building on a 10-year lease.

Also on the fourth floor, commercial property advisors Lambert Smith Hampton have taken c. 4,700 sq ft of bespoke fully-fitted space, again on a 10-year lease.

Finally, Hempsons, a leading health and social care law firm, has acquired c. 4,700 sq ft of high quality fully-fitted space on the third floor of the building on a 10-year lease.

This trio of completions within July reflects strong leasing momentum for the building and brings three high quality additions to the already diverse occupier lineup. Only one suite now remains within the building.

Savills and Avison Young acted for CityBee on all three lettings.

Mike McCarrick, leading the asset management for Trinova, commented:

"Windmill Green is a leading example of what a modern workspace needs to deliver, with a fantastic location, engaging tenant amenity provision and environmental credentials allowing occupiers to thrive within the building. This vision is shared by the incoming tenants who we are delighted to welcome into the building on long term commitments."

James Tootell, Asset Management Director at Europi Property Group, added:

"The focus for the CityBee strategy is to invest in well located and highly sustainable workplaces in key European innovation cities. Alongside the building fundamentals, we believe the provision of high quality amenities and a strong community feel will continue to appeal to modern office occupiers. We are delighted with the recent lettings at Windmill Green, which we consider to be a clear validation of that approach."

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:Mike McCarrick, Head of Asset Management, Trinova Real Estate, E-mail: info@trinovarealestate.comJames Tootell, Asset Management Director, Europi Property Group, E-mail: info@europi.se

