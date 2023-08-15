CityBee, the UK office joint venture between Europi Property Group and Trinova Real Estate, welcomes Ecorys, a leading g

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CityBee, the UK office joint venture between Europi Property Group and Trinova Real Estate, is delighted to announce new occupier Ecorys at Minerva, Leeds.

Ecorys has acquired a recently refurbished fully-fitted suite on the 1st Floor on a 5-year lease, relocating from elsewhere in the city. Ecorys is an international provider of research, consulting, programme management and communications services. With a history dating back to 1929, it is one of the oldest economic research and consulting companies in Europe.

This letting reflects the strong product delivered at Minerva, with both the incoming tenant and wider market praising the design and quality of the completed space. The only two remaining vacant suites in the building are currently undergoing similar refurbishment and are available either on a fully-fitted or Cat A basis. This allows prospective tenants flexibility of options to take Cat A or fully-fitted space and to have input into the end product.

Minerva is prominently situated on East Parade within the heart of the City's professional district, within 2 minutes walk of Leeds Railway Station and the City's retail core. Benefitting from a professional reception area and generous end of journey facilities, which align with the CityBee focus on sustainability and amenity, the mixed-use office and leisure building provides occupiers with market leading accommodation. Existing office occupiers include Gateley, UBS Wealth Management and abrdn.

Knight Frank and JLL represent CityBee in Leeds.

Mike McCarrick, leading the asset management for Trinova, commented:

"Minerva is another example of the CityBee portfolios successful approach, attracting leading tenants through investment in delivering high quality, sustainable products. This approach creates a recognisable brand and ensure that tenants will benefit from the leading product and management offered across the portfolio. We are excited that Ecorys has joined the fantastic tenant lineup at Minerva and we are delighted to welcome them into the building."

James Tootell, Asset Management Director at Europi Property Group, added:

"We are pleased to welcome Ecorys, and that CityBee's ongoing investment into Minerva continues to translate into strong occupier demand for the limited vacant space. Modern occupiers continue to demand high quality, high amenity space with strong environmental credentials and in the best locations. Minerva continues to tick all those boxes, and we have confidence in this premium product for the Leeds market. The positive response to our fully-fitted suites has been particularly pleasing, and we continue to offer this option for future occupiers."

