CIVIS Media Prize 2024 | eight programmes honoured

27.05.2024 - Berlin (ots) (News Aktuell).- The winners of the European CIVIS Media Prize for Integration and Cultural Diversity 2024 have been announced: The main prize of 15,000 euros, the CIVIS TOP AWARD, goes to the social media format STRG_F: Israel and Gaza: Life between terror and war (NDR | funk) by authors Manuel Biallas, Armin Ghassim, Lisa Hagen, Mariam Noori, Timo Robben, Sulaiman Tadmory. The film depicts the fate of two young people affected by Hamas' attack on Israel and Israel's war in Gaza: the German-Israeli Yarden and the German-Palestinian Abed. The production is also the winner of the CIVIS VIDEO AWARD in the Social Media Formats category. The CIVIS Media Award jury explained its decision as follows: “The production is partisan in the best sense of the word - it is firmly on the side of empathy and humanity. It does not impose its own judgements on the audience, but instead provides intense impressions and profound insights that enable them to form their own opinion about the current situation between Israel and Palestine.”

The CIVIS VIDEO AWARD in the Entertainment category goes to authors Fatima Kaci and Pablo Léridon mit La Voix des Autres (La Fémis | La Cinef Cannes). In the Information category, the prize is awarded to Cem Kaya and Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay for Songs of Gastarbeiter - Love, D-Mark and Death - Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm (WDR | RBB | ARTE).

The CIVIS AUDIO AWARD in the long programme category is awarded to Yasmina Hamlawi and Annika Erichsen for Perle - The way back to physical integrity (SWR2). Winner in the category short programme is Hannah Weber with The Brandenbleiber - stronger than hate | "The fire brigade is my safe space" - Home despite racism (electronic media school gGmbH). The winners of the audience award CIVIS AUDIO AWARD Podcasts are authors Danny Frede and Alexander Derno with East children 80/82.

Lara Milena Brose, with Echoes from Borderland (Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film München), wins the YOUNG C. AWARD.

The Audience Prize CIVIS CINEMA AWARD goes to director Jonathan Glazer and producers James Wilson and Ewa Puszczyńska for the The Zone of Interest (Extreme Emotions Bis, Instytucja Filmowa Silesia Film | Leonine Studios).

Europe's most important media prize for integration and cultural diversity will be awarded for the first time at re:publica in 2024. From Wednesday, 29 May 2024, the programme will be available in the ARD media library, and on Thursday, 30 May 2024, 00:05, ARD/Das Erste will broadcast the award ceremony.

The award ceremony will be hosted by journalist and presenter Vivian Perkovic.

Partners of the CIVIS Media Foundation, whose activities include the organisation of the CIVIS Media Prize, have their say in the programme: Tom Buhrow, Chairman of the CIVIS Board of Trustees and Director General of WDR, Andreas Freudenberg, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Freudenberg Foundation, Reem Alabali-Radovan, Federal Government Commissioner for Migration, Refugees and Integration and Federal Government Commissioner for Anti-Racism, the directors Peter Limbourg (Deutsche Welle) and Stefan Raue (Deutschlandradio), Director General Roland Weimann (ORF) and the Director of Development and Programmes at SRG SSR, Bakel Walden, Minu Barati-Fischer from the Producers Alliance, Christiane von Websky, Head of Participation and Cohesion at Stiftung Mercator, Friederike Behrends, Chairwoman of the Management Board of Deutsche Postcode Lotterie.

Almost 900 programmes from all 27 EU member states and Switzerland competed for the CIVIS Media Prize. CIVIS is Europe's most important media prize for integration and cultural diversity. It has been awarded in various categories since 1988.

