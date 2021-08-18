Climate FinTech hires all-star management team

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, August 18, 18 Ago. (News Aktuell) - – bullfinch completes its management team by hiring top-level executives.

Niko von Tippelskirch has been newly appointed to the executive management board and will take on the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gabriele Donino has joined bullfinch as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead the development of the FinTech platform, which is a key component in the financing and operations of decentralized green energy projects.

bullfinch's Clean-Energy-as-a-Service technology platform bridges the gap between capital and investment opportunities. Strategic partnerships with major investors, utilities, energy hardware providers and installers enable a faster transition to clean energy. Running all these processes is difficult. To help accomplish this task, Martin Hintz has been appointed as the Head of Asset Operations along with Nicola Timoncini as the Head of Platform Engineering. Finally, the hiring round has been completed with the most recent appointments of Alexander Schütz as Chief Risk Officer (CRO), Annie Dalietou (Head of Finance), Tim Baack as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Massimo Bozza (Head of Cybersecurity). They all come with deep expertise in their respective domains.

Niko von Tippelskirch appointed to executive board and as COO of bullfinch

Von Tippelskirch was formerly a member of the board at DWS Group, the listed Asset Manager, and worked in Senior executive functions for more than 20 years at Deutsche Bank. Commenting on the appointment of von Tippelskirch, Simon Bartmann said, “We are thrilled that we were able to win Niko as a board member for bullfinch. He has many years of relevant industry experience in leading positions and will make a significant contribution to the development of a state-of-the-art organization and will help implement an effective second line of defense." As COO, he will be responsible for operations, risk, finance, legal, compliance & governance as well as investor relations.

Von Tippelskirch is equally enthusiastic about his new position, “I am delighted to be here as part of a highly innovative and dynamic team of entrepreneurs and investors. We are firmly on the way to making bullfinch the leading Climate FinTech."

Gabriele Donino appointed as CTO

Donino was previously Head of Digital Solutions & A.I. at Swiss Re and later Group COO at expert.ai, a global AI software provider based in Modena and Boston. Robin Haack, CEO of bullfinch, is excited to have Donino on the management team: “His record in promoting technological excellence is outstanding, as is his direct experience with Artificial Intelligence in financial services. Gabriele will bring the necessary expertise and innovative thinking that will help our customers in this rapid growth phase - to enable them to exploit the full value of the digital bullfinch ecosystem."

Donino, with a clear vision for bullfinch’s future technological trajectory, announces his plans for growth: “I am delighted to be part of such a talented group and to help expand bullfinch’s leading position in the GreenTech financing market. My focus will be on scaling the digital ecosystem, and enriching it with advanced AI data products, thereby supporting the growth of our partners, helping to bridge the financial gaps for clean energy opportunities and accelerating the energy transition."

With the hiring of Nicola Timoncini as Head of Platform Engineering, previously Senior Engineer at Google and Facebook and more recently Head of DevOps at expert.ai, and the hiring of Massimo Bozza as Head of Cybersecurity, previously Senior Security Manager at Yoox, bullfinch has secured additional senior technology expertise.

Tim Baack joins as Chief Commercial Officer

Tim Baack will lead the commercial department and will build and manage relationships with partners and investors, evaluate and negotiate business opportunities and jointly with the investment team, execute transactions. “We will work with our partners to deliver attractive products for their customers and create bankable financial solutions for professional investors”, says Baack.

Alex Schütz takes on the Chief Risk Officer role

As CRO, Alexander Schütz will work closely with internal and external stakeholders to identify, measure, report and mitigate risks across bullfinch´s products and processes. Schütz has more than 25 years of experience in the financial industry and worked with hedge funds and start-up companies, where he led diverse management and transformation projects across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Further management team additions

bullfinch’s asset operations team will be led by Martin Hintz, formerly head of Allianz's microinsurance platform, who took on his role at bullfinch in May. His role is crucial to ensure long-term performance of the assets and monitor the daily operations of bullfinch’s cleantech partners and the asset production data. Hintz’s team also provides rapid on-ground response to any servicing, maintenance, and insurance issues.

With more than 10 years’ experience in equity capital markets positions for American investment banks and financial management of start-ups, Annie Dalietou as Head of Finance will be responsible for overseeing and directing the company's financial operations, ranging from financial planning to performance monitoring and reporting.

CEO Robin Haack is very excited about the new team members. “I am happy to have these top executives on the team. Each of them has a great track record of success in their own field. With them, bullfinch can achieve its goals and visions even better."

About bullfinch

Bullfinch Asset AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, was founded in 2019 by CEO Robin Haack. The company is committed to a world powered by renewable energy: The Clean-Energy-as-a-Service technology platform enables the bundling, financing, standardization and management of sustainable facility and plant infrastructure to make this vision a reality. The company’s solutions encompass four vertical areas: power generation, clean mobility, energy storage and smart buildings. bullfinch's partnerships with institutional investors and innovative energy hardware providers close the gap between capital and opportunity and enable the accelerated global transition to clean energy.

