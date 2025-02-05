CO.DON GmbH partners in EU-Funded Project to Advance 3D Bioprinting for Tissue Regeneration

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Teltow, Germany, 05. February 2025 – The EU-funded micro2MACRO (m2M) project, launched in December 2024, aims to advance tissue regeneration through an innovative bioprinting platform.

m2M focuses on precisely patterning cell aggregates and microtissues into stable, customizable grafts that remodel into functional tissues after implantation. The project unites leading academic institutions, research centers, and companies to develop scalable, personalized grafts for tissue repair.

"We are proud to be a partner in the m2M project and believe in its potential to significantly advance the development of therapies for the regeneration of tissue. We are happy to contribute and share our more than 30 years of experience in the field of regenerative medicine as well as our regulatory expertise as the holder of an EU approved cell-based therapy for cartilage repair" explained Dr. Giulietta Roël, Executive Director of CO.DON GmbH.

Beyond technical development, m2M will foster knowledge exchange and workshops to enhance researchers' and healthcare professionals' skills across Europe.

• LinkedIn page of the research project

• More information about the research project and its funding

CO.DON develops, produces and distributes autologous cell therapies for the minimally invasive repair of cartilage defects. The product being marketed is a cell therapy product for the minimally invasive treatment of cartilage damage in the knee joint that uses only the patient's own cartilage cells. More than 20,000 patients have already been treated with CO.DON's method. In January 2023, CO.DON GmbH was acquired by ReLive Biotechnologies, a global company headquartered in the US.

Managing Director: Dr. Ying Zhou

Further information is available at www.codon.de