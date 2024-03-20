La Colonia Enhances Loyalty Program with Sagarmatha's Intelligent Personalization Solutions

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagarmatha, a leading innovator in the machine learning-based (ML) personalization and analytics platforms for top-tier retailers, is thrilled to announce the collaboration with La Colonia, Honduras' largest national grocery chain, positioning them for a groundbreaking expansion in 2024.

La-Colonia, with a robust customer base and a strong presence in the market, recognized the high potential for significant growth and market differentiation achievable through personalized campaigns and individual-level coupon targeting, utilizing Sagarmatha's specialized ML engine capabilities.

La Colonia, in partnership with Sagarmatha, aims to fortify its loyalty program by delivering continuous, highly relevant personalized offers to its customers through the innovative platform.

In addition, Sagarmatha's BI and analytics platform will be leveraged to support La Colonia and its Consumer-Packaged Goods partners (CPGs) business performance. This involves offering CPGs unprecedented transparency into data and shopper insights, enabling them, for the first time, to track their performance on personalized campaigns.

Initial results from this collaboration demonstrate significantly higher engagement and sales lift amongst La-Colonia's loyalty program members.

"We are excited to commence this collaboration with La Colonia, contributing to their business growth and enhancing customer loyalty," said Gilad Simhony, CEO at Sagarmatha.

"We look forward to taking our loyalty program to a new level through personalized couponing. This leap will allow us not only to increase our sales, but also to reward our clients with discounts on their favorite products," Jose Luis Franco, Commercial Director Supermercados La Colonia.

About Sagarmatha Technologies

Sagarmatha is a leading provider of Machine Learning-based software solutions for global retailers and CPGs suppliers. With over two decades of expertise, Sagarmatha's innovative approach combines personalization and ongoing analytics to drive efficiency, enhance the customer experience, and elevate sales.

About La Colonia

La Colonia is a Honduran supermarket chain that has been serving customers for nearly 50 years. Since its inception, La Colonia has prioritized excellent customer service and a wide range of products, setting itself apart from competitors. Over the past 15 years, the chain has experienced remarkable growth, expanding to over 40 stores across the country and now operating 63 stores in 20 cities. La Colonia introduced its loyalty rewards program 8 years ago, which now tracks 90% of customer sales, demonstrating its commitment to customer satisfaction and engagement.

