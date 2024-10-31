Competition is on for the CIVIS Media Prize 2025: Submissions possible until 12 December 2024

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Cologne, 31.10.2024 (News Aktuell).– Köln (ots) | The competition for the European CIVIS Media Prize is on. Until 12 December 2024, media professionals from all EU countries and Switzerland can submit entries online on the topics of migration, integration, cultural diversity and related issues of social cohesion. The CIVIS Media Prize honours outstanding achievements in television, radio, internet and social media that promote the peaceful coexistence of people from different geographical and cultural backgrounds. It is endowed with a total of 27,000 euros. Nine CIVIS AWARDS are awarded in various categories. Further information on the CIVIS Media Prize 2025 can be found here.

The CIVIS Media Prize is sponsored by ARD, represented by WDR, together with the Freudenberg Foundation. ORF, SRG SSR, ARTE, 3sat, Deutsche Welle, Deutschlandradio and EBU are media partners. WDR mediagroup, the Allianz Deutscher Produzentinnen und Produzenten – Film, TV und Audiovisuelle Medien e.V., the Verwertungsgesellschaft der Film- und Fernsehproduzenten, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), the Open Society Foundations and the Deutsche Postcode Lotterie are cooperation partners.

The competition, the jury meetings and the award ceremony are organised by the non-profit CIVIS Media Foundation in Cologne.

The European CIVIS Media Prize is intended as an incentive for media professionals to address the topics of migration, integration, cultural diversity and social cohesion in a creative, constructive and, where necessary, (self-)critical manner.

Here are the conditions of participation for the CIVIS Media Prize 2025.

