Competition of the German government for digital identity wallets goes final round with Lissi GmbH

Berlin, 11.12.2024 (News Aktuell).- Lissi GmbH has qualified for the final phase of the EUDI-Wallet prototype competition organised by the German Federal Agency for Leap Innovation (SPRIND). The competition promotes innovative solutions for the implementation of the European eIDAS 2.0 regulation.

“We are proud to have once again convinced the jury and to be part of such a prestigious programme. We would like to express our gratitude to the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community and SPRIND for the professional and transparent organisation of the competition and the public consultation process. The international attention for the German approach underlines its character as a role model in Europe”, says Helge Michael, co-founder and CEO of Lissi.

Lissi specialises in the development of the EUDI-Wallet Connector, an application that enables organisations to interact seamlessly with the German EUDI-Wallet and all future certified wallets in Europe. The focus is on supporting regulated sectors such as banking, insurance and telecommunications as well as the public administration. The connector enables the issuance and verification of digital credentials, making it easier for organisations to comply with regulatory requirements and use digital wallets efficiently.

The German Wallet, announced for 2025, will for the first time allow citizens to carry their ID card securely and digitally on a mobile device. Lissi is already enabling organisations to prepare for the connection and integration.

"The participation of Samsung and Google in the challenge underlines the global strategic importance of our work," adds Helge Michael.

With the EUDI-Wallet Connector, Lissi ensures that organisations are prepared for the requirements of the eIDAS 2.0 regulation and the megatrend of digital trust with identity wallets. For further information please visit the Lissi website.

