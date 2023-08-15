Concordia Maritime: Invitation to presentation of Q2 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 24 August 2023 at 14.00 CEST. The session will feature a presentation of the Q2 2023 interim report and a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://ir.financialhearings.com/concordia-maritime-q2-report-2023

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5001609

After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.

Presiding: Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

Contact:

Erik LewenhauptCEO, Concordia Maritime AB+46 704-855 188erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

